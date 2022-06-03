ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity, IL

Unity is back in the 2A state semifinals, this time with more experience

By Mark Pearson
WAND TV
 4 days ago

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Unity softball team is back in...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

3A Super-Sectional Baseball, Softball recap

DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- THE IHSA playoffs are nearing an end as the last of the teams from central Illinois competed Monday night in the 3A Super-Sectionals in baseball and softball. Below are the scores and highlights for those two games covered by the WAND Sports team:. Highland 1, Mahomet-Seymour...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

6-4 IHSA Baseball Playoffs recap

PEORIA, IL. (WAND) -- The IHSA Baseball playoffs for 1A and 2A concluded Saturday afternoon as 3A and higher classes advanced further into the tournament bracket. Below are the results of the games involving central Illinois teams covered by the WAND Sports team:. 1A State Finals: North Clay 12, Brown...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

6-4 IHSA Softball Playoffs recap

PEORIA, IL. (WAND) -- The IHSA Softball playoffs for 1A and 2A concluded Saturday afternoon as 3A and higher classes advanced further into the tournament bracket. Below are the results of the games involving central Illinois teams covered by the WAND Sports team:. 1A State Finals: Casey-Westfield 0, Illini Bluffs...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Autopsy results released for Decatur shooting victim

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released a cause of death for a man found dead in Decatur over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, police responded to the 1100 block of E. Condit St., where they found 43-year-old Dameon T. Blue of Decatur. Autopsy results released Monday said Blue's preliminary...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Tolono, IL
City
Freeburg, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Unity, IL
WAND TV

National Garden Week sees Decatur growing food for those in need

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s National Garden Week, a week dedicated to plants, gardens, growing and beautifying your community. For Decatur, the Mercy Gardens provide food to those in need. The Mercy Gardens are operated by the Good Samaritan Inn, which provides hot lunch time meals 365 days...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Shooting leaves 2 women hurt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Springfield Police said two people were hurt in a shooting overnight. According to Springfield Police, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. 5th Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting. Police said at the same time, 2...
WAND TV

Firefighters called to house fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a house fire in Decatur Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Granite Rd. around 6:45 p.m. Smoke was showing from the attic and roof line of a home. Firefighters said fire was found in the attic area. No...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Gibson City drive-in theater honoring cinema history

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Gibson City's drive-in movie theater is planning a big celebration honoring the 89th anniversary of the drive-in experience!. Harvest Moon Drive-In Theatre is showing a double feature Monday night. The first movie shown will be a documentary on the history of drive-ins. Top Gun Maverick will also be shown.
GIBSON CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Experience
WAND TV

Health officials recommend precautions as cases rise in central Illinois

ILLINOIS (WAND) - COVID-19 transmission rates are on the rise in central Illinois. Sangamon, Ford and Logan counties are all in the High Transmission Risk categories. Macon, Piatt and Champaign are considered Medium Transmission Risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite these trends, many have taken...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Free meals offered to Unit 4 students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 Schools will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in morning shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Decatur Police said at 4:20 a.m they department received a call about shots fired in the 1100 block of E. Condit. When officers arrived they found a 43 year-old man dead. The Macon...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WAND TV

Police: Man airlifted after DUI crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was airlifted following a DUI crash in Macon County, police said. Emergency responders were called out to the area of Illinois Route 121 near Heman Road around 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Police said 28-year-old Christian Van Hook of Lincoln was traveling northwest on Illinois...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Father speaks out against gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Over 8,000 people have been killed by gun violence across the nation since the beginning of 2022, and more than one hundred shootings in Central Illinois. One of the those victims was 25-year-old Jayvon Watson of Springfield. "His smile ... his smile and his braces. When...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Academy trains social workers, police officers

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign launched a new program that trains law enforcement officers and social workers. According to U of I police, the one-week academy may be the first of its kind. "We created it because we needed to and we didn't know if one...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Part of Pawnee under boil order

PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - Part of Pawnee is under a boil order for 48 hours, officials announced Monday. Beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, the order is in effect for Carroll Street between 10th and 13th streets. It will be active for 48 hours. Further details were not made public in...
PAWNEE, IL
WAND TV

Police release details in Decatur apartment complex shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sworn affidavit released further details about a Decatur apartment complex shooting and a resulting arrest. Police said the shooting happened Sunday at 333 E. Center St. Officers responded to the third floor and found the victim, Sadarius D. Givens, 20, deceased. A 17-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Bond set for man charged in deadly Decatur apartment shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Bond has been set for a man charged in a deadly apartment shooting in Decatur. The shooting happened Sunday around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of East Center. The victim was identified as Sadarius D. Givens, 20, of Decatur. The Macon...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man poured gas on woman, hit her with pump

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man poured gasoline on a woman and hit her in the head with a gas pump, police said. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was arrested before noon Saturday following a domestic disturbance officers said occurred on May 6 at a BP gas station, which is located at 1250 W. South Side Drive.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy