Brick, NJ

BRICK: PBA IS HOSTING A FUNDRAISER FOR THE HELPING HANDS BENEFIT – GO ENJOY A GAME OF SOFTBALL BETWEEN BRICK POLICE AND BRICK HS DRAGONS FOOTBALL TEAM

By Dave Meyer
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 10th at 7:00 PM the Brick Township PBA will host the 32nd annual Helping Hands Benefit for a family in town facing financial hardships because of a...

ocscanner.news

ocscanner.news

LACEY: POLICE THANK THE ROTARY CLUB FOR A GREAT DOGGY DERBY DAY

Great time today at the Rotary Club of Forked River, 9th Annual Doggy Derby event. What an amazing turnout and congrats to all the winners. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Forked River and everyone who assisted with this awesome event. Also, thank you to Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and his staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for conducting both a K9 and Drone demonstration for all of us today.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

WHITING: SUBMERGED SWIMMER IN HARRY WRIGHT LAKE

At 4:15pm all township fire companies (Sta 33, 32, 34, 76) were dispatched to Harry Wright Lake for the report of a submerged/missing swimmers. A prompt response allowed for rapid deployment of The Whiting Fire Dive Team. Two of our divers entered the water to search for the last swimmer who was unaccounted for (good samaritans rescued the other swimmers). Within 15-20 minutes of initial dispatch, the submerged individual was located and brought to surface. Our divers subsequently handed the individual over to Whiting Fire surface swimmers to be brought to land. Patient care was then provided by Manchester Division of Emergency Services Fire/EMS. Manchester Station 76 also provided land based support to our divers throughout the incident. The scene was turned over to Manchester Police for investigation purposes. A job well done by all involved.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: TRUCK INTO POLE

Accident this morning — Horicon Ave @ Horicon Drive. Truck went into pole. Pole is snapped in half so please use caution in the area. Unknown if there was any injuries.
ACCIDENT, MD
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: 78th ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY OCPO REMEMBERS A LOCAL RENOWNED HERO

On the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Ocean County’s own renowned hero of that battle, Leonard “Bud” Lomell. On June 6, 1944, Bud, a 24 year-old staff sergeant, stormed the beach at Normandy and scaled the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc disabling the guns there. His actions potentially saved tens of thousands of lives. Bud was awarded the U.S. Army’s Distinguished Service Cross, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart and was inducted into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame. After the war, he returned to Ocean County to raise his family and open his private law practice. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office salutes an Ocean County legend, Leonard “Bud” Lomell and all of the men and women that have sacrificed for our great nation!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: OVERTURNED DUMP TRUCK

An accident occurred this morning at the intersection of Manchester and Route 70 in which a dump truck overturned. It is unknown at this time a cause for the accident or if any injuries occurred. Should additional information become available we will update the story. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER:...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE SEASON IS OFFICIALLY HERE

Hurricane season runs June 1 – November 30th with the peak of the season being the middle of August through the end of October. Don’t wait for a hurricane to hit before you take steps to handle one! GET PREPARED!. New Jersey Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Survival...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: HIRING SPECIAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEO I) Open House for applicants: September 17, 2022 · 10am Sharp. Applications available at Headquarters and at: https://bit.ly/SLEO2022OpenHouse. To Reserve Your Spot &. For Additional Information, Email:. Lt. [email protected]. Sgt. [email protected]. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. LongBranchPD.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UPDATE TO POLICE REQUEST FOR HELP IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS

* UPDATE* The individuals in the photos have been identified. We received an overwhelming amount of calls with information and appreciate your assistance and your vigilance. If you see something, say something. We are seeking your assistance in identifying the pictured male and female regarding theft and fraudulent use of...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

PHILADELPHIA: MAYOR ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE MASS SHOOTING; KILLING 3 AND INJURING 11

Mayor Jim Kenney released the following statement this morning:. “The events that transpired last evening on South Street are beyond devastating. Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence. My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

PINE BEACH: UNCONSCIOUS PERSON

Emergency personnel are on the scene on the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Pine Beach for an unconscious individual. No additional information is available at this time.
PINE BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY PROSECUTORS OFFICE TRIBUTE TO D-DAY

“You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on other Fronts, you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world.”
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: DRIVER KILLED IN ONE CAR ACCIDENT

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 7:37 p.m., members of the Manchester Township Police Department responded to County Route 547 just north of the Joint Base Lakehurst entrance, for a one vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a 2020 Kia Soul in the roadway with extensive damage. There were...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ: INDICTMENT ISSUED IN COVID 19 RAPID TEST SCHEME

NEWARK, N.J. – The former chief executive officer of a publicly traded health care company was charged in an indictment filed today with two counts of securities fraud in connection with his alleged participation in a scheme to mislead investors about the company’s procurement of COVID-19 rapid test kits in the early days of the pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, District of New Jersey, and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division announced.
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: SCAM ALERT

Recently, we received a report from a potential victim that scammers called them claiming to be officers of the Manchester Township Police Department. The scammer requested the potential victim to send thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards in order to pay for an arrest warrant. The scammer also utilized a “spoofing” device so that the telephone number for the Manchester Township Police Department, 732-657-2009, came up on the caller ID.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ

