BRICK: PBA IS HOSTING A FUNDRAISER FOR THE HELPING HANDS BENEFIT – GO ENJOY A GAME OF SOFTBALL BETWEEN BRICK POLICE AND BRICK HS DRAGONS FOOTBALL TEAM

At 4:15pm all township fire companies (Sta 33, 32, 34, 76) were dispatched to Harry Wright Lake for the report of a submerged/missing swimmers. A prompt response allowed for rapid deployment of The Whiting Fire Dive Team. Two of our divers entered the water to search for the last swimmer who was unaccounted for (good samaritans rescued the other swimmers). Within 15-20 minutes of initial dispatch, the submerged individual was located and brought to surface. Our divers subsequently handed the individual over to Whiting Fire surface swimmers to be brought to land. Patient care was then provided by Manchester Division of Emergency Services Fire/EMS. Manchester Station 76 also provided land based support to our divers throughout the incident. The scene was turned over to Manchester Police for investigation purposes. A job well done by all involved.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO