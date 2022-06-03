Option Pathway offering different options for diploma

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage reported Monday evening that the county is projected to lose a combined $418,000 in state funding thanks to Hope Scholarship applications and students leaving for charter schools, although that number is not final. Hage explained that for each...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Pierpont Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Monday evening to send a letter to Fairmont State University’s Board of Governors regarding the two schools’ memorandum of understanding concerning Pierpont leaving all Fairmont State property. Pierpont BOG President David Hinkle...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wetzel, Preston, Barbour, Gilmer, and Braxton counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. • Community...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At the conclusion of his junior season of track and field at Bridgeport High School, Andrew Ferber realized something. He competed in the 100 and 200 dashes as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that spring, but knew it would be several months before the next track season began.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College and West Virginia MetroNews recently launched the 15th annual West Virginia Scholar Program to award a full, four-year scholarship including tuition, room and board and fees at WVWC to one current Mountain State junior. The package is valued at more than $160,000.
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice joined leaders with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center. The 9,500-square-foot educational facility, located at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area...
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Several Glenville State University students and staff volunteered at the West Virginia Trappers Association Fur Auction. The auction was held at the Gilmer County Recreation Center in March. Students Ethan Dawson, Elijah Dick, Cierra Heine, Evan Jedamski, Lexi Pletcher, Marc Radcliff and Katelyne Rollyson...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American Legion baseball is back for another busy summer around the state of West Virginia and beyond. And the 2022 edition of Parkersburg’s Post 15 squad will again include outstanding talent from Jackson County. Manager Mike Goodwin’s 16-player roster features players from both...
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held ribbon cuttings for five women-owned businesses Monday morning, all of which are located at the Middletown Commons. Chamber officials, along with other county officials and business owners, celebrated the grand re-openings of both White's Fine Jewelry...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The annual Vandalia Gathering is a free celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and foods of West Virginia. The Culture Center and State Capitol Complex grounds host this expanding family-style gathering each year on Memorial Day weekend. The unique blending of ethnic and cultural heritage combines an atmosphere as comfortable as a family reunion with the excitement of a state fair. The statewide folk festival, named for the proposed 14th colony, pays tribute to the state’s ethnic heritage through a variety of exhibitions and programs.
Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church meets in-person Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Questions: Lou Ortenzio 304-677-8880, Louortenzio@gmail.com. West Fork Co-op meeting, 5:30 p.m., Christian Apostolic Church, Glen Falls Road, Arlington. Sewer project update for Arlington, Glen Falls, Gore, Dawmont. 304-622-5664. Victory High School Class of 1963...
My riddle for you this week is: Why do they put bells around a cow’s neck?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served and if you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be offered and served between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. A reservation is required. Also, if you are eating lunch at the Center, inform Teresa the day before.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — John Anthony Marchio, 73, of Shinnston, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence. John was born on July 11, 1948, in Clarksburg, the son of the late John and Charlene Pulice Marchio. John is survived by his wife Marie Marchio of Shinnston...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elwood Clay Toll, 90, of the Francis Mine Community, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 13, 1931, to the late Joseph Toll “Fransis” and Hazel Selby. Elwood is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Toll,...
BEREA, KY (WV News) — Ania McDougal, a resident of Ripley, WV, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Berea College. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis West Virginia-Ohio All-Star Football Classic resumed Friday night at Bill Hanlin Stadium in St. Marys. It marked the first contest since 2019 due to COVID-19. And when it returned, Ohio picked right back up where it had left...
I have before me the proposed final settlement of estates of the following deceased persons, which shall be presented to the County Commission of Jackson County, at the Courthouse, in the City of Ripley, West Virginia on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for their approval which settlement have been presented to me by the Fiduciary of such estate and which proposed settlements I have approved as indicated below;
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County grand jurors handed up several drug indictments during Monday’s session, including a count alleging delivery resulting in death, according to Prosecutor Jeff Freeman. That charge, along with charges of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance offense, failure to render aid, conspiracy...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser softball entered the 2022 season with big aspirations, which included, at the pinnacle, reaching the West Virginia Class AA state tournament in South Charleston. While they didn’t quite get there, falling short of beating Oak Glen in the regional tournament, the list of accomplishments from this ultra-successful season is long.
