Ripley, WV

Option Pathway offering different options for diploma

By Submitted photo
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Bridgeport grad has run Greater Clarksburg 10K every year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At the conclusion of his junior season of track and field at Bridgeport High School, Andrew Ferber realized something. He competed in the 100 and 200 dashes as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that spring, but knew it would be several months before the next track season began.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Ripley, WV
Education
City
Ripley, WV
WVNews

Glenville State University students volunteer at fur auction

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Several Glenville State University students and staff volunteered at the West Virginia Trappers Association Fur Auction. The auction was held at the Gilmer County Recreation Center in March. Students Ethan Dawson, Elijah Dick, Cierra Heine, Evan Jedamski, Lexi Pletcher, Marc Radcliff and Katelyne Rollyson...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Parkersburg Post 15 American Legion team has JC flavor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American Legion baseball is back for another busy summer around the state of West Virginia and beyond. And the 2022 edition of Parkersburg’s Post 15 squad will again include outstanding talent from Jackson County. Manager Mike Goodwin’s 16-player roster features players from both...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Jackson County teen places at Vandalia Gathering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The annual Vandalia Gathering is a free celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and foods of West Virginia. The Culture Center and State Capitol Complex grounds host this expanding family-style gathering each year on Memorial Day weekend. The unique blending of ethnic and cultural heritage combines an atmosphere as comfortable as a family reunion with the excitement of a state fair. The statewide folk festival, named for the proposed 14th colony, pays tribute to the state’s ethnic heritage through a variety of exhibitions and programs.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Tuesday

Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church meets in-person Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Questions: Lou Ortenzio 304-677-8880, Louortenzio@gmail.com. West Fork Co-op meeting, 5:30 p.m., Christian Apostolic Church, Glen Falls Road, Arlington. Sewer project update for Arlington, Glen Falls, Gore, Dawmont. 304-622-5664. Victory High School Class of 1963...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Ripley Senior News

My riddle for you this week is: Why do they put bells around a cow’s neck?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served and if you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be offered and served between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. A reservation is required. Also, if you are eating lunch at the Center, inform Teresa the day before.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Elwood Clay Toll

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elwood Clay Toll, 90, of the Francis Mine Community, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 13, 1931, to the late Joseph Toll “Fransis” and Hazel Selby. Elwood is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Toll,...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Ania McDougal, Ripley, WV resident named to Berea College Dean's List.

BEREA, KY (WV News) — Ania McDougal, a resident of Ripley, WV, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Berea College. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
BEREA, KY
WVNews

Ohio tops West Virginia in BACF; Ravenswood’s Hill has solid game

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis West Virginia-Ohio All-Star Football Classic resumed Friday night at Bill Hanlin Stadium in St. Marys. It marked the first contest since 2019 due to COVID-19. And when it returned, Ohio picked right back up where it had left...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVDOT icon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Five paving projects are among six construction contracts awar…
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

June 7, 2022

I have before me the proposed final settlement of estates of the following deceased persons, which shall be presented to the County Commission of Jackson County, at the Courthouse, in the City of Ripley, West Virginia on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for their approval which settlement have been presented to me by the Fiduciary of such estate and which proposed settlements I have approved as indicated below;
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Several indicted by Marion, West Virginia, grand jury on drug charges

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County grand jurors handed up several drug indictments during Monday’s session, including a count alleging delivery resulting in death, according to Prosecutor Jeff Freeman. That charge, along with charges of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance offense, failure to render aid, conspiracy...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Keyser (West Virginia) softball: A year in review

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser softball entered the 2022 season with big aspirations, which included, at the pinnacle, reaching the West Virginia Class AA state tournament in South Charleston. While they didn’t quite get there, falling short of beating Oak Glen in the regional tournament, the list of accomplishments from this ultra-successful season is long.
KEYSER, WV

