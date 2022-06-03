ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

The Summer Circus Spectacular

srqmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on June 10th and running through August 13th, the Summer Circus Spectacular will return to Sarasota, this time in the Historic Asolo Theatre. The Summer Circus Spectacular marks the continuation of a partnership between the Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling in what is a celebration of Sarasota’s rich history...

www.srqmagazine.com

srqmagazine.com

Discover "A Whole New World" at the Van Wezel this Season

Every spring, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces a new subscription season filled with exciting shows, and this year’s lineup is one not to be missed! The 2022-2023 Subscription Series is now available and features nine Broadway musicals, three amazing dance shows and four subscriber specials. This season...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Jun 7, 2022

"We are especially interested in programs that explore diversity, nurture educational opportunities, and promote a vibrant and civically engaged community." - Karen Koblenz, Executive Director and CEO, The Exchange. [The Dish] Refresh the Palate with a Summer Stone Fruit Panzanella. Abby Weingarten. Abby@srqme.com. From now until June 14, head to...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Thunder By The Bay Raises Record Amount For Suncoast Charities For Children

The 24th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival, held this past February at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, raised a net revenue of $267,000 for Suncoast Charities for Children. This exceeded last year’s net revenue of $225,000. In addition to the traditional three-day Festival, other events included a sporting clay tournament, a “Taste of Thunder” whiskey tasting event, and a Thunder By The Bay “Rocks The Runway” Fashion Show. Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director, Lucy Nicandri, stated: “We are extremely grateful for the generous support received from Festival sponsors, individual donors, vendors, dedicated volunteers, and everyone who attended the Festival. We look forward to sharing some exciting announcements soon, as we prepare to celebrate the Festival’s 25th Anniversary next February.”
SARASOTA, FL
tampabeacon.com

KRATE celebrates its official grand opening

WESLEY CHAPEL — The expansive revitalization of the Grove at Wesley Chapel shopping and entertainment complex celebrated another milestone this past weekend with the official grand opening of KRATE. Unveiled about two years ago, KRATE is an outdoor container park that features a blend of food and drink businesses...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
srqmagazine.com

Refresh the Palate with a Summer Stone Fruit Panzanella

From now until June 14, head to Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College to soak up the rest of Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week—and see why the locale’s art-inspired menu is so buzz-worthy. Chef Kaytlin Dangaran (from Tampa, and trained at the French Culinary Institute in New...
SARASOTA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Thousands Flock To KRATE Opening! (Photo gallery, too!)

That’s how Wesley Chapel’s Jon Kramer described the KRATE at the Grove’s Grand Opening on June 4, while sitting in the shade holding a beer as his wife Faith sipped on a sangria. Their dogs, Marley, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle, and Maverick, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, also enjoyed the shade.
TAMPA, FL
kolomkobir.com

Find dining deals on Savor Sarasota, the best waterfront restaurants

Everyone loves to eat on the water. And everyone loves to eat good food. So let’s take a look at five of the best waterfront destinations participating in Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week. Now in its 17th year, Savor Sarasota finds local restaurants that serve two-course lunches for $20 per...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

DeSantis Signs General Appropriations Act with Funding for Sarasota Performing Arts Center

The Van Wezel Foundation today thanked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the 2022 General Appropriations Act (HB 5001), signed on Thursday, June 2, 2022, which included $990,000 in funding to support the architect selection for the envisioned Sarasota Performing Arts Center. As a civic and cultural icon for the community, region and state, the design and engineering of the new performing arts center will focus on resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
Pedro Reis
Longboat Observer

Study shows Sarasota rents slide for second straight month

Apartment rents in Sarasota declined 3% in May, according to the most recent monthly report by ApartmentList.com. Still, the city’s median two-bedroom rent of $1,840 is well above the national average of $1,320, which is lower than the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Sarasota at $1,395. Despite...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pinellas County returns to spotlight in streaming series

If you enjoyed “Life’s Rewards,” the 2021 Visit St. Pete/Clearwater marketing vehicle disguised as a scripted TV “dramedy,” get ready to tune in for a second season. Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform, the show’s first-season episodes were viewed more than 341,000 times, resulting in nearly 30 million advertising impressions, according to a news release. That exceeded goals set by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and its partners on the project, the St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission and Visit Florida.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Restaurant Owner Poonam Maini on Finding Her Way to a New Life in Sarasota

This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Poonam Maini, 52, is well known to many in the Sarasota-Manatee area because of her restaurant, Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, which started on Clark Road before relocation to Cooper Creek Boulevard and will move to an expanded space nearby later this summer. But not everyone who has enjoyed a meal at her restaurant knows the back story of Maini’s life, which began in a small Indian village called Garhdiwala and saw her enter an arranged marriage while she was still in her late teens—a marriage that led to years of abuse and suffering at the hands of her husband.
SARASOTA, FL
nypressnews.com

Plans for racy ‘adult’ circus get canned in Florida town

The culture wars have officially entered the big top. A Florida county unanimously told an “R-rated” circus to pack up its tent this week, with some locals arguing that it would have brought “filth” to their small town. Dubbed “Paranormal” by parent-group Cirque Italia, the circus...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Healthtech company opens HQ in Pinellas County

DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the health care sector, has relocated its HQ operations to Clearwater. The tech firm, established in 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin, announced this week it has opened its new HQ and what it calls its Customer Experience Center inside a 10,000-square-foot building. DeliverHealth...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards Family Promise of South Sarasota County with $10,000 Grant for Rental Assistance

Amily Promise of South Sarasota County (FPSSC) is pleased to have received a very charitable $10,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation made possible through the Jarrett Family Fund. Gulf Coast Community Foundation has been a strong supporter of FPSSC since 2014 when FPSSC’s Board of Trustees was initially formed. All grant funds will be used to provide for rental assistance through FPSSC’s Open Doors program.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Weather: Closings across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are a list of some of the event closures due to inclement weather warnings across the Suncoast due to the potential tropical storm system. Dance with Daddy, scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Saturday, June 4 at Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center, has been postponed due to the tropical storm warning in effect for Charlotte County. The program has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m., Aug. 6, 2022.
NORTH PORT, FL

