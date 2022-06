Republicans Jim Wright, Charlie Thomson and Sean Gallagher are competing for a spot on the November 8 general election ballot in Tuesday’s Iowa House District 58 primary. Thomson, 62, of Charles City, is a lawyer and businessman. Wright, 62, of Sumner, is a retired school band director and technology coordinator. Gallagher, 64, of Fairbanks, has also retired after a career focused on business management and finance at manufacturing firms.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO