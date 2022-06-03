Golden Valley High holds commencement ceremony for class of 2022

The Bank of America recognized two students Monday who were selected for the bank's Student Leader program, which has provided them an eight-week internship at The Mission at Kern County. Indiana Vargas Avellan of Bakersfield Christian High School and Nathaniel Chen of Stockdale High School were culled from 59 Kern...
Locals once referred to it as "the forest below the bluffs." And for more than two decades, Carolyn Belli has worked without pay to restore and reforest the land beneath the Panorama Bluffs, to carpet it with sycamore and cottonwood, oak and elderberry, and other native trees and scrubs. Since...
The Kiwanis Club of Delano and the City of Delano will be hosting this year’s “Star Spangled Spectacular” Fireworks Show on Sunday, July 3, 2022, to be fired, after dusk, from the North end of the Delano Airport. We are encouraging families and friends to join us...
Thousands of students across Kern County graduated this week moving on to the next phase of their lives. But not every student was present and one family says these celebrations are a reminder of things they will not have in the future.
The city’s planned Aquatic Center, which was on hold during the pandemic, may soon be a reality. The Californian recently ran a classified advertisement asking for sealed proposals — bids — by no later than June 16 for furnishing the city services and materials for the construction work.
Mitchell Coleman loves his job. He gets to experience close-up what relatively few Californians have ever experienced: the rugged beauty and astonishing diversity of Tejon Ranch, a 179-year-old farming, cattle, recreation and real estate empire that makes up the largest single expanse of private property in the state. Coleman is...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Agriculture, along with oil, is the heart of Kern County, and Friday a new facility officially opened its doors to help innovate the table grape industry. Sun World International held a grand opening of its new Center for Innovation in Wasco. Sun World is a...
Tehachapi teenager Jack Wood, 18, has joined a club whose members includes Neil Armstrong, Steven Spielberg, E. O. Wilson, Mike Rowe, Gerald Ford and many other distinguished Americans. This group are men who were Boy Scouts as teenagers, and earned Scouting’s highest honor: Eagle Scout. Jack’s Eagle Scout ceremony...
It’s been more than 100 years since a 16-mile stretch of the North Fork of the Kern River has run full and free in its natural course. Local boaters, anglers and other river enthusiasts say that’s long enough. To that end, a new campaign called “Free the Kern”...
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died May 14 in a crash on East Belle Terrace. Agustino Tenorio Perea, 27, of Arvin, died as the result of a rollover crash at 2:35 a.m. on East Belle Terrace, east of Bunting Drive, in Bakersfield.
About 75 people attended the dedication of the Errea House Museum’s new garden on Saturday, May 28, to enjoy refreshments and learn how the garden was transformed beginning into 2018 when part of the garden could no longer remain on an adjoining property. Music for the event was provided...
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a big rig. Michael Edward Lopez, 22, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene of the collision at 1:15 a.m. in the intersection of Highway 119 and Airport Road in Taft.
11-year-old girl injured after a hit-and-run collision in Bakersfield; Dhanjibhai Patel arrested (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. An 11-year-old girl received injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Bakersfield while authorities arrested 79-year-old Dhanjibhai Patel, the involved driver. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident was reported at about 8:45 p.m. on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue [...]
Months of campaigning will culminate Tuesday with a statewide primary election that could decide a number of Kern County seats while also deciding finalists for a series of state and federal runoffs coming this fall. Voters in Kern should have already received a mail-in ballot that they may already have...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man last Friday in southwest Bakersfield. At around 6 p.m., KCSO deputies responded to the area of of Fishering Drive and Stine Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, of Bakersfield, with a gunshot wound.
The fire evacuation warning for the Bear Valley Springs area has been lifted, according to the Ready Kern Emergency Notification System. The Kern County Fire Department has isolated the fire and is now working on hot spots. The Bear Valley Police Department Chief stated that the risk level is dropping, according to a Tweet by […]
