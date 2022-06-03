Get Out The Vote! with Chesa Boudin & Special Guest Speaker Angela Davis

Hunters Point residents and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on June 3, 2022 to support a San Francisco's Grand Jury report that said that there had been no real oversight of the development of Hunters Point superfund sight. Over $1 billion of US government funds have already been spent to remediate the site as well as Treasure Island but as a result of fraud by Tetra Tech and Test America and retaliation against many OSHA and health and safety whistleblowers, the site continues to be contaminated. The speakers also talked about the capture of government regulatory agencies by Lennar and other developers and their collusion with politicians who have allowed this development.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO