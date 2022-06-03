Get Out The Vote! with Chesa Boudin & Special Guest Speaker Angela Davis

Moderator Merri Lopez- Keifer (San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians) introduced the speakers. She is Senior Advisor to the Tribal Council San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians, and introduced Dr. Lee Panich and his talk titled “Centering Ohlone Presence at Mission Santa Clara and Santa Clara University." Dr. Panich is the co-editor with Tsim Schneider of the book Archaeologies of Indigenous Presence, author of Narratives of Persistence: Indigenous Negotiations of Colonialism in Alta and Baja California, and of his recent article from which this talk is focused, "Archaeology, Indigenous erasure, and the creation of white public space at the California missions."
