San Francisco, CA

Get Out The Vote! with Chesa Boudin & Special Guest Speaker Angela Davis

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for Chesa Boudin and guest speaker, Angela Davis. $10 campaign...

Challenging Colonialism: Telling & Teaching the Truth of the California Missions

Moderator Merri Lopez- Keifer (San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians) introduced the speakers. She is Senior Advisor to the Tribal Council San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians, and introduced Dr. Lee Panich and his talk titled “Centering Ohlone Presence at Mission Santa Clara and Santa Clara University." Dr. Panich is the co-editor with Tsim Schneider of the book Archaeologies of Indigenous Presence, author of Narratives of Persistence: Indigenous Negotiations of Colonialism in Alta and Baja California, and of his recent article from which this talk is focused, "Archaeology, Indigenous erasure, and the creation of white public space at the California missions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Protest Against Gun Violence at Golden Gate

As a criminal Republican Party enables the slaughter of thousands in its quest for a constiuency among the imbecile and violent, people are saying no. On June 4th, wearing their signature orange, over a thousand people stood up against gun violence in a demonstration at the Golden Gate bridge. This was one of many actions being organized by Moms Demand Action.
OAKLAND, CA
Stop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! Hunters Point Community Residents Speak Out

Hunters Point residents and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on June 3, 2022 to support a San Francisco's Grand Jury report that said that there had been no real oversight of the development of Hunters Point superfund sight. Over $1 billion of US government funds have already been spent to remediate the site as well as Treasure Island but as a result of fraud by Tetra Tech and Test America and retaliation against many OSHA and health and safety whistleblowers, the site continues to be contaminated. The speakers also talked about the capture of government regulatory agencies by Lennar and other developers and their collusion with politicians who have allowed this development.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Petition: Repeal the Oversized Vehicle Ordinance

Santa Cruz Cares is calling on all our neighbors to take a stand against the Oversized Vehicle Ordinance (OVO). Our neighborhood group filed an appeal to the California Coastal Commission to block OVO from receiving its Coastal Design Permit, which the City needs in order to begin enforcing these deeply harmful parking restrictions in the Coastal Zone (e.g. Delaware Ave, Shaffer Rd, Natural Bridges, where many larger vehicles currently park).
SANTA CRUZ, CA

