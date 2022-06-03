ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise resurfaces parking lots this month

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Tla8_0fz17bHi00

Parking lot resurfacing will temporarily close several lots at Surprise Parks and Recreation facilities this month.

The Dick McComb Dog Park, 17894 W. Westpark Blvd., is closed Wednesday, June 8 through Friday, June 10 for an improvement project.

The Surprise Parks and Recreation Department also will resurface parking lots at Veramonte Park and Sierra Montana Recreation Center.

Although the parks will remain open, there will be no lot parking nor adjacent street parking available.

Landscaping rock will be removed from inside the park, and new material will be placed to provide a more comfortable walking area for pets near the fencing. This work was scheduled the same time as the parking lot closures to limit the impact to dog park visitors.

Dick McComb Park:

• Park Parking Lot, June 6

• Softball complex parking lot is closed June 7-8.

• Dog park and the dog park parking lot June 8 to 10.

Veramonte Park:

• Parking lot will be closed June 9.

Sierra Montana Recreation Center:

• Parking lot will be closed June 13 and 14.

Comments / 0

Related
gilbertsunnews.com

Historic Gilbert home giving way to 10 houses

One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads. Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
GILBERT, AZ
azbex.com

Gilbert Down to 2 Choices for Ocotillo Bridge Design

Design choices for the Ocotillo Bridge at Gilbert Regional Park have been narrowed down to two, and the Town Council is soliciting public input. The comment period runs through June 14th. The “Palo Verde” concept was one of the original four under consideration. The new “Desert Falls” design incorporates elements from the three earlier submittals.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Level 1 Arcade Bar, Copper City Spirits coming to downtown Mesa

PHOENIX — Two businesses purchased property on Wednesday in downtown Mesa to bring more restaurants and entertainment to the East Valley city. Opportunity Zone investor Caliber announced it leased properties to Level 1 Arcade Bar and Copper City Spirits as part of an ongoing redevelopment effort in the city, according to a press release.
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

Residential Mixed-Use May Replace Chandler Eyesore

ProEquity Asset Management Corp. has asked the City of Chandler to approve a development plan that would replace a long-vacant Fry’s location at Alma School and Warner Roads with a residential mixed-use development. Most the existing buildings would be demolished under the proposal. A bank, fast-food restaurant and a...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what the City of Phoenix Stage 1 Water Alert means

Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan. City of Phoenix Water Services Department Director Troy Hayes made the announcement during a City Council subcommittee presentation​ on Wednesday, June 1.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

7301 E. 3rd Ave # 408

Heart of Old Town!! Lofted Furnished Rental. 2 Parking Spots. Modern Resort Living!! - Stunning loft with 20 ft ceiling and mountain views. Full wall of glass gives great natural light and open feelings. This unity is fully furnished and decorated with high end modern decor. 2 full bathrooms and open concept. 2 of the best parking spots in the underground parking. Also large storage area in downstairs for bikes, it is huge. Granite counter tops and top of the line appliances with gas stove. Custom lighting and shades are all remotely controlled. The lofts have a stunning pool, hot tub and fireplace area with a large private gym. 3rd avenue lofts is in the heart of downtown Scottsdale, close to restaurants, shopping, easy access to freeways, you can walk or bike to everything, Civic Center and night life.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

4411 N. 40th Street Unit 58

Three Fountains Thriller! - Super cool upgraded unit renovated through-out. Polished Concrete floors, exposed concrete walls. wood stairs and trim at doors. Exposed ductwork and new counters & appliances in the kitchen as well. Lovely views of Camelback from the Master Bedroom window! One covered space plus first come first served availability for a second vehicle. Powder room downstairs, three quarter bath upstairs. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO score, 3 X monthly rent for gross monthly wages and two years with same employer. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. No co-signers please. Applications are online at www.NESTPMGT.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Parking Lots#Parks And Recreation#Softball
oucampus.org

3658-3660 N. 5th Ave

Smart Mid Century Modern Living in the Heart of Uptown Phoenix **May Move In Special** - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES Special **Apply within 24 hours of tour visit, waive $200 off your move in.** Apply today and hold your unit, as soon as it's available it is yours to make your new home.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Sid’s Garage

The newest culinary venture to hit Desert Ridge with its laidback attitude and colossal shakes is Sid’s Garage. It is a family-owned and -operated spot with over-the-top shakes, in-your-face burgers, ice-cold sips and a rockin’-good time. Owned and operated by couple Will and Nicole Primavera, this small business...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Watermelon Fire in northern Arizona closes I-17 for several hours

PHOENIX — A wildfire in northern Arizona closed Interstate 17 in both directions for several hours Sunday, authorities said. The highway shut down north of Sedona sometime after 3 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation officials said. The southbound lanes were closed at milepost 306, while the northbound lanes were...
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
azbigmedia.com

836 acres of land in Surprise sell for $111.7M

Asante Development Partners, a venture between Lennar Homes, Pulte Homes and Taylor Morrison Homes, recently completed the purchase of a premier 836-acre land parcel in the city of Surprise, Arizona, for $111.7 million. The land parcel is located within the Asante Planned Community in north Surprise and includes 752 acres...
SURPRISE, AZ
12 News

2 people rescued from nearly 20-feet-deep trench in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two men were rescued after being stuck in an 18-feet-deep and 3-feet-wide trench in Glendale, authorities said. Crews with the Glendale Fire Department found two construction site employees at the bottom of the trench Saturday morning. Authorities said the two employees were working in the trench...
GLENDALE, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Barbie, Masters of the Universe rides planned for Glendale adventure park

Mattel Inc. and Epic Resort Destinations LLC recently unveiled big plans for the Mattel Adventure Park in the Phoenix metro. The companies had previously announced the creation of the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park while breaking ground on the adjacent Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, which is now under new ownership and being rebranded as VAI Resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing. The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Kyrene board OKs new calendar approach for 2023-24 school year

Kyrene students will have longer fall and spring breaks and a slightly shorter summer vacation beginning with the 2023-24 school year after the Governing Board last week unanimously adopted a new calendar that already is in place in three East Valley school districts, including two of the state’s largest.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Central Phoenix house fire spreads to neighboring home, displacing residents

PHOENIX - A Phoenix home caught fire on Saturday, June 4 and sent flames over to a neighboring home, says the fire department. Just before 1 p.m., firefighters arrived at the fire near 7th Street and Camelback Road, says Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller. "Crews arrived on the scene and found a working house fire quickly extending to an adjacent home. Crews secured multiple supply lines, extended hose lines and rapidly attacked the fire," he said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
643
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy