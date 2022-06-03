Surprise resurfaces parking lots this month

Parking lot resurfacing will temporarily close several lots at Surprise Parks and Recreation facilities this month.

The Dick McComb Dog Park, 17894 W. Westpark Blvd., is closed Wednesday, June 8 through Friday, June 10 for an improvement project.

The Surprise Parks and Recreation Department also will resurface parking lots at Veramonte Park and Sierra Montana Recreation Center.

Although the parks will remain open, there will be no lot parking nor adjacent street parking available.

Landscaping rock will be removed from inside the park, and new material will be placed to provide a more comfortable walking area for pets near the fencing. This work was scheduled the same time as the parking lot closures to limit the impact to dog park visitors.

Dick McComb Park:

• Park Parking Lot, June 6

• Softball complex parking lot is closed June 7-8.

• Dog park and the dog park parking lot June 8 to 10.

Veramonte Park:

• Parking lot will be closed June 9.

Sierra Montana Recreation Center:

• Parking lot will be closed June 13 and 14.