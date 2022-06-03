ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

A look at Idaho High School Finals Rodeo

By FRED DAVIS fdavis@bcchron.com
Post Register
 4 days ago

BLACKFOOT – The 2022 Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo kicks off this weekend with events beginning on Saturday, June 4, and running through Saturday, June 11, at the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello. Hundreds of high school cowboys and cowgirls who have qualified for this prestigious...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Fish and Game: Several bats in Idaho cave have 'white-nose syndrome'

PRESTON, Idaho (CBS2) — Six bats collected from an eastern Idaho cave have tested positive for a deadly fungus. Idaho Fish and Game says the bats tested from the Minnetonka Cave in Bear Lake County have what's known as white-nose syndrome. It's the first known case of the fungus in Idaho after 10 years of testing.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Idaho8.com

Grays walk-off in home opener

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After dropping their season opener to the Hyrum Hornets, the Gate City Grays returned to Halliwell Park on Saturday for their home opener and came away with a 5-4 victory against the Providence Wolverines. The Grays had quite an exciting night, with Easton Watterson hitting a...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out coming

BLACKFOOT — Artists from across the region will gather in Bingham County to test their skills and share their talents in the 2022 Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out Wednesday through Saturday, according to a press release from the Bingham Arts Council. The event is a festival, exhibition, and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Meet Highland's new coaches: Matt Stucki for boys hoops, Savannah Rose for girls soccer

Matt Stucki remembers the play like it was his wedding day. He drove by his defender, slithered into the lane and got ready to flip a layup off the glass. Except Stucki was a 6-foot-5 Idaho State guard. The rotating defender was a 6-foot-10 Kansas State center. So Stucki’s shot ended up in the crowd. Here’s the line that Stucki loves delivering: “I was on the Top 10.” That’s Stucki’s...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Business news in brief

Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Powering a Bright Future” is set for Saturday at Teton High School in Driggs. The Energy Expo is a free event to all Fall River Electric customers. The event starts with a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls employee recognized as Idaho’s Operator of the Year

IDAHO FALLS – Philip Shaul, Operator for Idaho Falls’ Wastewater Treatment Plant, was recently recognized as Idaho’s Operator of the Year from the Southeast Idaho Operators Section of the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association. Shaul started working for the City of Idaho Falls as a seasonal employee...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Locals recall 'miracles' following 1976 Teton Dam disaster

Forty-six years have passed since the earthen Teton Dam near Rexburg, Idaho, failed as it was filling for the first time on June 5, 1976. The catastrophic event still affects the lives of the survivors and the volunteers who helped with the cleanup on recollection of what happened that historic day.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

College of Eastern Idaho increases tuition costs

For the first time in five years, College of Eastern Idaho is increasing its total for tuition and fees. The CEI board of trustees recently approved a general fee increase of $11 per credit hour effective for the Fall 2022 semester. The new total for tuition and fees will be $140 per credit hour.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

BHS graduates begin rest of their lives

The Blackfoot High School graduating class of 2022 held their graduation commencement ceremony on Thursday and marked the beginning of the rest of their lives. With 10 students graduating as valedictorians, 38 graduating with top scholars and 258 graduating total, the students walked across the stage of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center after receiving their diplomas, officially ending their high school years.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Independence seniors celebrate graduation

Seniors at Independence High School in Blackfoot brought an end to high school graduation exercises in Bingham County for 2022 with a commencement ceremony Friday afternoon at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. A drum circle from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes performed and congratulated the graduates while wishing them success. A few...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Utah man found dead in apparent raft drowning in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah man was found dead in Idaho after an apparent drowning on Sunday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as a 21-year-old man from Northern Cache County, Utah. His name will not be released until his family members have been notified. Deputies say the fatal […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Enjoying some miserable fun on a rainy century ride

There are three categories of outdoor fun: type one, type two and type three. Type one fun requires only a little effort. Mostly just show up and enjoy yourself. Type two fun involves much more effort, some sweating, a few bumps and bruises and maybe a few moments of terror before the activity is over, but when you look back on it, you remember the whole outing as a worthy, memorable adventure. Type three “fun” can be good old-fashioned misery, physical and mental pain, seriously wondering if you will survive and often a visit afterward to the emergency room.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman has plans to ride a camel on her 107th birthday celebration

POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde, a longtime resident of East Idaho, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6. Her son, Dean Wilde, explained that Naomi will be celebrating by riding a camel at Grace Assisted Living. "When she turned 104, someone asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to ride an elephant," he said. "This year, she was asked the same thing, and she said, 'how...
POCATELLO, ID
idaho.gov

June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!
IDAHO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Ground broken for Burley Idaho Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Ground broke today for the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy lead the groundbreaking ceremony. Church President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for the Burley Idaho Temple in April...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Post Register

A NOTE TO READERS

Two weeks ago, we received an email notifying us that one of our reporters had plagiarized a story from another source. This is a serious accusation in the world of journalism and one we don’t take lightly. Upon further investigation, we concluded that the story published in the Bingham...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

