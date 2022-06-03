ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firth, ID

Firth basketball camp slated

By FRED DAVIS fdavis@bcchron.com
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRTH – The Firth Cougars, with a long tradition of excellence in high school basketball, will be hosting their annual Cougars Basketball Camp for 2022 from June 6-9. There will be two levels of the camp held daily. Level One – Grades 3...

www.postregister.com

A NOTE TO READERS

Two weeks ago, we received an email notifying us that one of our reporters had plagiarized a story from another source. This is a serious accusation in the world of journalism and one we don’t take lightly. Upon further investigation, we concluded that the story published in the Bingham...
BHS graduates begin rest of their lives

The Blackfoot High School graduating class of 2022 held their graduation commencement ceremony on Thursday and marked the beginning of the rest of their lives. With 10 students graduating as valedictorians, 38 graduating with top scholars and 258 graduating total, the students walked across the stage of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center after receiving their diplomas, officially ending their high school years.
Independence seniors celebrate graduation

Seniors at Independence High School in Blackfoot brought an end to high school graduation exercises in Bingham County for 2022 with a commencement ceremony Friday afternoon at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. A drum circle from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes performed and congratulated the graduates while wishing them success. A few...
Enjoying some miserable fun on a rainy century ride

There are three categories of outdoor fun: type one, type two and type three. Type one fun requires only a little effort. Mostly just show up and enjoy yourself. Type two fun involves much more effort, some sweating, a few bumps and bruises and maybe a few moments of terror before the activity is over, but when you look back on it, you remember the whole outing as a worthy, memorable adventure. Type three “fun” can be good old-fashioned misery, physical and mental pain, seriously wondering if you will survive and often a visit afterward to the emergency room.
Hay Sr., Robert "Bob"

Robert "Bob" Lee Hay Sr. 87, of Billings, Montana passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret Hodges Hay of Billings, MT; son, Robert Hay Jr. of Billings, MT; daughters, Myrna Hay (Nathan Dekker) of Watford City, ND, Lauri (Arnold) Graff of Billings, MT, Brenda (Terry) Filler of Arnegard, ND; son Richard (Jackie) Hay of Three Forks, MT; Eight grandchildren; Britnee (Andy) Olsen, Cody (Michelle) Wyant, Austin Whitman (Zoe Young), Trevor Graff (Shaye Austby), Bryon Hay, Hunter Whitman, Trace Hay, and Parker Filler. Two great-grandchildren; Waylon Wyant and Gentry Wyant, his younger brother, George (Vonda) Hay of Woodville, ID and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. A visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and prior to funeral services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. all at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family on line at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Robert "Bob" 10/27/1934 - 5/26/2022Lee Hay Sr.
Bowman, Virginia

Virginia Bowman, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The Family is appreciative of the kind and professional manner in which Virginia was cared for. Virginia was born June 17, 1941, in her grandfather's farmhouse in Wilford, Idaho, to Pressley Alvero Bowman and Nina Romrell Bowman. She grew up and attended schools in the St. Anthony area. She attended Ricks College and BYU where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education. She was a kind, devoted and loving teacher throughout her life. "Teachers encourage minds to think, hands to create and hearts to love." She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a devoted librarian, genealogist and a avid student of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She found great joy in traveling, decorating for holidays, and attending classes for continued learning. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and taking trips to see Broadway plays and musicals. Virginia is survived by her many friends, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Edwin Brown, Nora Brown, Mary Brown, Glen Brown, Wilda Bowman and Wildan Bowman. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Warren Peterson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Virginia 6/17/1941 - 5/30/2022Bowman.
Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out coming

BLACKFOOT — Artists from across the region will gather in Bingham County to test their skills and share their talents in the 2022 Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out Wednesday through Saturday, according to a press release from the Bingham Arts Council. The event is a festival, exhibition, and...
Lovell, James

James Rendon Lovell, 73, of Ririe, passed away May 27, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. James was born March 11, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rendon David Lovell and Maralyn Hill Lovell. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Ricks College and Utah State. On January 17, 1970, he married Hope Hjelm in Idaho Falls, Idaho. James and Hope made their home in Ririe, Idaho, where James worked as a farmer and truck driver. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved bowling! He bowled nine 300 games and did many tournaments with local friends. James is survived by his wife, Hope Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Brianne (Steve) Ottem of Othello, WA; Tim (Amanda) Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; Courtney Ricks of Ririe, ID; Katie Waite of Idaho Falls, ID; Angela (Jason) Maas of Idaho Falls, ID; and Matt (Janette) Lovell of Boise, ID; sibblings, Paul (Brenda) Lovell, Mark (Vicki) Lovell, Marian (Lance) Cygielman, Diane (Terry) Hulse, Renee (Kim) Ritter, and Claire (Melina) Lovell; 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughters, Jennifer Marler, and Emily Love. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at prior to the service. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Army National Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James 3/11/1949 - 5/27/2022Rendon Lovell.
Business news in brief

Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Powering a Bright Future” is set for Saturday at Teton High School in Driggs. The Energy Expo is a free event to all Fall River Electric customers. The event starts with a...
Bingham announces 2022-23 Core Values Champions

BLACKFOOT – Every year during Hospital Week, Bingham Healthcare (Bingham) recognizes four employees who fully champion their core values. Congratulations to Tiffany Williams, MSN, FNP-C; Carolyn Posegate, RN; May Tacadena, BSN, RN; and Lucy VanOrden for being nominated by your peers to represent Bingham core values of accountability, compassion, innovation, and teamwork.
Ground broken for Burley Idaho Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Ground broke today for the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy lead the groundbreaking ceremony. Church President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for the Burley Idaho Temple in April...
College of Eastern Idaho increases tuition costs

For the first time in five years, College of Eastern Idaho is increasing its total for tuition and fees. The CEI board of trustees recently approved a general fee increase of $11 per credit hour effective for the Fall 2022 semester. The new total for tuition and fees will be $140 per credit hour.
Fish and Game: Several bats in Idaho cave have 'white-nose syndrome'

PRESTON, Idaho (CBS2) — Six bats collected from an eastern Idaho cave have tested positive for a deadly fungus. Idaho Fish and Game says the bats tested from the Minnetonka Cave in Bear Lake County have what's known as white-nose syndrome. It's the first known case of the fungus in Idaho after 10 years of testing.
Utah man drowns in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A Utah man was found after drowning in Foster Reservoir in Idaho Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. Franklin County Dispatch got a call reporting a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, off Highway 34. The caller reported a man who had been on a small raft that had tipped approximately 30 yards from the south shore.
Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!
Pet of the Week: Pugsly

He is nine months old and is a lab mix. Pugsly is beautiful, friendly and very affectionate. If you’re looking for a loving companion, this is the animal for you. Pugsly is still a puppy for he would be best in a home that can provide some reinforcement and training. He loves to go on walks and being outside.
