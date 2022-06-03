Shelley-Firth QRU proposes to acquire ambulance

James Rendon Lovell, 73, of Ririe, passed away May 27, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. James was born March 11, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rendon David Lovell and Maralyn Hill Lovell. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Ricks College and Utah State. On January 17, 1970, he married Hope Hjelm in Idaho Falls, Idaho. James and Hope made their home in Ririe, Idaho, where James worked as a farmer and truck driver. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved bowling! He bowled nine 300 games and did many tournaments with local friends. James is survived by his wife, Hope Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Brianne (Steve) Ottem of Othello, WA; Tim (Amanda) Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; Courtney Ricks of Ririe, ID; Katie Waite of Idaho Falls, ID; Angela (Jason) Maas of Idaho Falls, ID; and Matt (Janette) Lovell of Boise, ID; sibblings, Paul (Brenda) Lovell, Mark (Vicki) Lovell, Marian (Lance) Cygielman, Diane (Terry) Hulse, Renee (Kim) Ritter, and Claire (Melina) Lovell; 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughters, Jennifer Marler, and Emily Love. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at prior to the service. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Army National Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James 3/11/1949 - 5/27/2022Rendon Lovell.

