Bingham County, ID

Shelley-Firth QRU proposes to acquire ambulance

By Logan Ramsey lramsey@bcchron.com
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) is putting together a proposal to acquire an ambulance for their services so they can have a faster response time to the calls they answer. They went before the Shelley City Council at their May meeting, not to request funding from the city, but to...

www.postregister.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#County Commission#The Shelley City Council#Ems#Qru
