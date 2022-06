Rep. Liz Cheney, once the No. 3 Republican in the House, warned of a “cult of personality” in the GOP around Donald Trump. The Wyoming lawmaker has for months called on Republicans to denounce Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election in 2020, becoming further and further alienated from the Republican Party over the past year for her pointed criticisms of the former president.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO