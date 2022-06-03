ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

ITD to hold open house on I-15 project between Northgate and Blackfoot

By Journal Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house from June 6-13 to share information and gather public input about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange (Exit 73) and Blackfoot. “Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

New public transit service launches in Idaho Falls

Public transportation has returned to the city of Idaho Falls and users can schedule a ride with the new service anytime from their cellphone. City officials kicked off the Greater Idaho Falls Transit On-Demand point-to-point rideshare service on Friday. Local residents can now schedule a ride by calling 208-269-9729 or download the “GIFT On-Demand” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to set up a ride.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho COVID-19 update: Omicron BA.2 spreading in community

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The world has been dealing with COVID-19 for over two years now, and health officials are continuing to learn how to best deal with this disease. I talked to local doctors about what trends they are seeing in the community and if you should be concerned.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out coming

BLACKFOOT — Artists from across the region will gather in Bingham County to test their skills and share their talents in the 2022 Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out Wednesday through Saturday, according to a press release from the Bingham Arts Council. The event is a festival, exhibition, and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Business news in brief

Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Powering a Bright Future” is set for Saturday at Teton High School in Driggs. The Energy Expo is a free event to all Fall River Electric customers. The event starts with a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Blackfoot, ID
Government
City
Blackfoot, ID
City
Fort Hall, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Pocatello, ID
Traffic
Blackfoot, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Post Register

Free Fishing Day events at several Idaho locations on June 11

KAMIAH, Idaho (CBS2) — Several Idaho locations will be celebrating Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 11. The events are hosted by Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests as well as several partner organizations. Locations near Grangeville, Elk City and Lowell will be free to fish without a license. Free fishing...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

College of Eastern Idaho increases tuition costs

For the first time in five years, College of Eastern Idaho is increasing its total for tuition and fees. The CEI board of trustees recently approved a general fee increase of $11 per credit hour effective for the Fall 2022 semester. The new total for tuition and fees will be $140 per credit hour.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

AAA: Idaho gas could hit $5 per gallon this week

Idaho’s average gas price keeps creeping upward, and could hit $5 this week, according to AAA. Crude oil market volatility, tight fuel supplies and growing demand continue to push pump prices higher, according to a AAA news release. Idaho’s average gas price shot up 18 cents in one week and sat at $4.90 per gallon as of Monday.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho fire agencies prepare ahead of wildfire season

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This could be a long fire season. Over one million acres across the country have burned so far this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Firefighters are gearing up for an aggressive fight. "Firefighters ensure that they are all trained, that their gear...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho House#Northgate#Open House#Urban Construction#Interstate 15
Post Register

Fish and Game: Several bats in Idaho cave have 'white-nose syndrome'

PRESTON, Idaho (CBS2) — Six bats collected from an eastern Idaho cave have tested positive for a deadly fungus. Idaho Fish and Game says the bats tested from the Minnetonka Cave in Bear Lake County have what's known as white-nose syndrome. It's the first known case of the fungus in Idaho after 10 years of testing.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

People in Business

The American Advertising Federation Western Region has named Chris Sheetz, of Harris Publishing/Idaho Falls Magazine, as its Media Professional of the Year in its inaugural Best of the West Media Awards for 2021. “In its inaugural year, the Best of the West competition received entries from the largest and smallest...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

United Way Treasure Valley hosting children's book drive

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Those children's books collecting dust on your bookshelves can go to a good home. The United Way of Treasure Valley said Monday that its 7th annual Children's Book Drive is underway. Folks are encouraged to drop off new and gently used books to any Albertsons in the Treasure Valley.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Post Register

Lovell, James

James Rendon Lovell, 73, of Ririe, passed away May 27, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. James was born March 11, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rendon David Lovell and Maralyn Hill Lovell. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Ricks College and Utah State. On January 17, 1970, he married Hope Hjelm in Idaho Falls, Idaho. James and Hope made their home in Ririe, Idaho, where James worked as a farmer and truck driver. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved bowling! He bowled nine 300 games and did many tournaments with local friends. James is survived by his wife, Hope Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Brianne (Steve) Ottem of Othello, WA; Tim (Amanda) Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; Courtney Ricks of Ririe, ID; Katie Waite of Idaho Falls, ID; Angela (Jason) Maas of Idaho Falls, ID; and Matt (Janette) Lovell of Boise, ID; sibblings, Paul (Brenda) Lovell, Mark (Vicki) Lovell, Marian (Lance) Cygielman, Diane (Terry) Hulse, Renee (Kim) Ritter, and Claire (Melina) Lovell; 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughters, Jennifer Marler, and Emily Love. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at prior to the service. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Army National Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James 3/11/1949 - 5/27/2022Rendon Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Rising gas prices: Idahoans feeling the pinch at the pump

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new record was set for gas prices in Idaho. A gallon of gas now runs $4.88. Analysts predict in a few weeks, the average will hit $5 a gallon. "We're probably about ten to fourteen days away from $5 a gallon here in our state," said Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Idaho’s founders put a high priority on gun safety and responsibility

Growing up in Idaho in the 1950s, it was an article of faith that every youngster was going to get the gun responsibility lecture before being turned loose with a firearm — always assume the piece is loaded, never point a gun at anyone, be aware and respectful of everyone around you, and so on. It was stressed that safety and responsibility were inherent parts of the use or ownership of a firearm.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Oregon wildland firefighter hurt in New Mexico

An Oregon wildland firefighter was hurt while on the job in New Mexico. The Bureau of Land Management says over Memorial Day weekend, a crew was working to drop water on the Hermits Peak Fire when the helicopter missed its drop location and instead hit them with water. Three firefighters...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

CBS2 partners with Salvation Army to host hygiene drive June 8

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 and Newstalk KBOI are teaming up with the Salvation Army to help Idaho families in need. There will be a hygiene drive on Wednesday, June 8th at our studio in Boise (140 N. 16th Street.) All donations will be given to families in need...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Are local school districts prepared for an Uvalde-like event?

After the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers May 24, many people in the U.S. were reminded of the threat that students and teachers face as the list of mass school shootings in the U.S. continues to grow. Many schools...
UVALDE, TX
Post Register

Bowman, Virginia

Virginia Bowman, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The Family is appreciative of the kind and professional manner in which Virginia was cared for. Virginia was born June 17, 1941, in her grandfather's farmhouse in Wilford, Idaho, to Pressley Alvero Bowman and Nina Romrell Bowman. She grew up and attended schools in the St. Anthony area. She attended Ricks College and BYU where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education. She was a kind, devoted and loving teacher throughout her life. "Teachers encourage minds to think, hands to create and hearts to love." She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a devoted librarian, genealogist and a avid student of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She found great joy in traveling, decorating for holidays, and attending classes for continued learning. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and taking trips to see Broadway plays and musicals. Virginia is survived by her many friends, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Edwin Brown, Nora Brown, Mary Brown, Glen Brown, Wilda Bowman and Wildan Bowman. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Warren Peterson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Virginia 6/17/1941 - 5/30/2022Bowman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy