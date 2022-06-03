ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas biker gangs shootout possibly caused by prior shooting death

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8Gn8_0fz163WA00

Gunfire on a suburban Las Vegas freeway between the Hells Angels and Vagos biker gangs might be tied to the killing of a man several weeks earlier in Southern California, according to a prosecutor.

Clark County District Attorney’s chief deputy Danielle Pieper Chio said the April 23 fatal shooting of Hells Angels member James Vincent Dickson at a San Bernardino heavy metal concert might have sparked the Memorial Day weekend exchange of gunfire.

“The allegation is that Vagos hit a Hells Angels member (in San Bernardino),” Pieper Chio said, “and that makes this possibly a retaliatory shooting.”

News reports state four members were injured, including a band member playing at the time.

No arrests have been reported in the San Bernardino case and police there declined to comment on their investigation.

The mid-day shootout in Henderson, 17 miles from the center of Las Vegas, between the two motorcycle gangs left seven people injured Sunday, authorities said.

Richard John Devries, 66, Russell Smith, 46, and Stephen Alo, 26, were arraigned Thursday on multiple charges of attempted murder, among other charges. Devries is the Las Vegas chapter president of Hells Angels and the two other men arraigned were recruits, police said.

Bail for each man was $380,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxdIc_0fz163WA00
Shooting suspect Richard Devries, 66, makes his initial court appearances in Henderson Justice Court Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson, Nev.
AP

An anonymous witness, according to police reports, provided video that showed three men wearing Hells Angels apparel riding up to the Vagos members before shots rang out on US-95.

More than a dozen shots were fired and one bullet even hit a nearby church, Piper Chio said.

No Vagas members have been charged so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZ2oF_0fz163WA00
Stephen Alo, 46, left, and Russell Smith, 26, make initial court appearances in Henderson Justice Court Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson, Nev.
AP

Devries’ attorney Richard Schonfeld told the judge during the arraignment that his client was a military veteran with a clean record. He added there is no evidence he fired a gun.

Outside of court, Schonfeld would not say if Devries led the Hells Angels in Las Vegas.

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Biker Gangs#Motorcycle Gangs#Violent Crime#The Hells Angels#Henderson Justice Court#Ap
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy