Church news

BLOUNTVILLE - Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant, 84, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence in Blountville, Tennessee. She was born March 16, 1938 in Jasper, Tennessee and went on to live most of her life in East Tennessee. Kitty was a former member of Beulah Baptist Church and Colonial Heights Christian Church. Known as a caring and faithful woman, Kitty went out of her way to help others in her community. After retiring from TPI, She became a housewife and enjoyed many hobbies. She diligently cared for her garden and had a great love of flowers. Kitty was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her homemade rolls that she baked for her loved ones and donated to those in need. She enjoyed visiting the Carter Fold and the Pickin Porch in Bristol, as well as listening to music; bluegrass and gospel were her favorite. Kitty leaves behind many friends and a loving family who will deeply miss her.

BLOUNTVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO