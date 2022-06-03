ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Church news

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For Pentecost Sunday, “Breath of God” will be the sermon for the 10:30 a.m. in-person and online worship service. Pastor Jodie Ihfe will be preaching. Visit the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online option. Holy Communion will be observed...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Jean Tittle Bergendahl

ERWIN - Jean Tittle Bergendahl, age 88, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born in Spruce Pine, North Carolina on August 8, 1933. Jean was the only daughter of the late James William Tittle and Edith Britt Tittle. She...
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Ronald "Ronnie" Hale

JONESBOROUGH - Ronald "Ronnie" Hale, Jonesborough, entered his forever home with his Lord on June 4, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ronnie was born on January 12, 1950, and lived his entire life in the Lamar Cherokee area where he was a lifelong active member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, as well as Lamar Ruritan.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Dennis T. Powell

Dennis T. Powell passed peacefully at his home in Hunter’s Lake on June 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was 94. A native of South Carolina, he grew up on the family farm near Cowpens, SC. At 17, in 1944. He joined the United States Navy, serving in Washington, DC as an honorary guard throughout his service. He returned home to graduate from Gaffney High School and attend Limestone College.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
Johnson City Press

Evelyn Rice Ford

ERWIN - Evelyn Rice Ford, age 94, of Erwin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born October 17, 1927, Evelyn is a daughter of the late George E. and Laura Cox Rice. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County. She was a devout Christian and member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. Evelyn truly loved her church family. She was an active member of the Gleaners Class and served on various committees serving her Lord. Evelyn was employed by Southern Pottery where she enjoyed painting Blue Ridge Pottery. For many years she worked in the retail clothing industry and had a style all her own. She was also a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, J. H. Ford Jr.; a great grandson Karson Ford Griffith; sister and brother-in-law: Esther and Roy E. Edwards; brothers and sister-in-laws: Donald Rice (Edith), Burnie Rice (Ethel), Milburn Rice (Louise), Homer Rice (Jewell), and Herman Rice.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Arlene Pierce Kent

PINEY FLATS - Arlene Pierce Kent, 97, Piney Flats passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 in the Hillview Health Center. She was a lifelong resident of Piney Flats and a daughter of the late Ernest D. & Pearl Holloway Pierce. She was a 1941 graduate of Mary Hughes High School, Piney Flats. She was an Accountant and Office Manager at Faw & Sherrod Insurance for 47 years. She was a member of Lick Creek Christian Church from childhood until her death, serving as Sunday School Teacher, Song Leader and leader of the Ladies Circle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen and sons, Ronald Stephen and Tony Joe, one brother: William Bill Pierce and a sister, Louise Smith.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant

BLOUNTVILLE - Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant, 84, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence in Blountville, Tennessee. She was born March 16, 1938 in Jasper, Tennessee and went on to live most of her life in East Tennessee. Kitty was a former member of Beulah Baptist Church and Colonial Heights Christian Church. Known as a caring and faithful woman, Kitty went out of her way to help others in her community. After retiring from TPI, She became a housewife and enjoyed many hobbies. She diligently cared for her garden and had a great love of flowers. Kitty was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her homemade rolls that she baked for her loved ones and donated to those in need. She enjoyed visiting the Carter Fold and the Pickin Porch in Bristol, as well as listening to music; bluegrass and gospel were her favorite. Kitty leaves behind many friends and a loving family who will deeply miss her.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Chaplain Dr. Edward Thomas Jefferies

Chaplain Dr. Edward Thomas Jefferies was a man of God who went about doing good. He fought a good fight, kept the faith, and finished the course June 1, 2022, at the age of 81. He set goals for his life and with God’s help, accomplished each one and much more. His purpose in life was loving Jesus, his family, and helping others.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Italian Pizza Pub: A West Walnut Street landmark still going strong

One of my haunts as an ETSU student was the Italian Pizza Pub on West Walnut Street in Johnson City. Originally founded some 50 years ago by Kingsport restaurateur Raffaele Miscagnia, the “Pub,” as we called it, was the regular gathering place for my fraternity brothers and I. With New York-style pizza made available by the slice and cold beer on tap, the Pub made a very comfortable place for our chapter brainstorm sessions.
Johnson City Press

This week at Johnson City Public Library (June 5-11)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). • The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day. • Summer Reading for all ages started Wednesday, June 1. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading for information and registration information.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gary Steven Davis

Gary Steven Davis, 67, left his physical body on Friday night, May 27th, at his home, after a courageous year-and-a-half battle with mesothelioma. He was born on December 20th, 1954 to the late Lewis and Clara Davis of Jonesborough, Tennessee. Gary was the most loving and sensitive husband to his wife, Kay, and a devoted "Poppy" to his four grandchildren.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Susan Poore

BRISTOL - Susan Poore of Bristol, Tennessee passed away on December 3, 2021. For over 3 decades, she was a librarian and teacher at Mary Hughes Elementary and Middle School in Piney Flats. Her friends and family are invited to gather and remember her at 2:00pm on June 12, 2022....
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Fushie Axie Riddle Rice

FLAG POND - Fushie Axie Riddle Rice, age 72, Flag Pond, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Flag Pond and a daughter of the late Betty Riddle Ledford. Fushie was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired Teacher’s Assistant...
FLAG POND, TN
Johnson City Press

Julia K. Taylor

JOHNSON CITY - Julia K. Taylor, 75, Johnson City, was reunited with her Lord and husband, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Julia was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late William and Pansy McFall Vanover. Julia was a member of New...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Virgil “Pearl” Gilbert

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Virgil “Pearl” Gilbert, age 89, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Gilbert was born February 26, 1933, in Jackson County, Kentucky, and the son of the late Benjamin Harrison & Cora Lee May Gilbert. He was a founding member of...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Jenora Odem Wade

Jenora Odem Wade departed this life Saturday May 28th 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00pm Monday June 6, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service. Interment will follow at the VA National Cemetery Mt Home TN. Professional service and care of Mrs. Jenora Odem Wade and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Advanced Call Center Technologies to add operations in Kingsport, Bristol

BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced in a Monday press release that ACT will establish a location in Kingsport and Bristol, creating 350 new jobs at the Kingsport facility and 300 in Bristol. “It’s a wonderful day for Kingsport, Sullivan County and Northeast Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Hare at East High, commenters tell Sullivan school board

BLOUNTVILLE — Any chance of Andy Hare getting a sixth year as principal of Sullivan East High School Patriots would depend on further "conversations," according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. "I will continue having conversations. I respect the comments that have been made," Rafalowski said after...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Clover Bowl

The Eastern Region 4-H Clover Bowl was held Thursday, May 19th on the campus of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Sullivan County was well represented at this event which tests students in grades 4-8 knowledge related to 4-H, Agriculture, Government, Life Skills, Science, and Tennessee. The event consists of three or four member teams competing in a single elimination, quiz bowl style tournament format. Counties from thirty-three counties are eligible to participate. All the teams advanced past their first round and the Miller Perry fourth grade team finished as champions in a field of 18 teams. These school teams earned the opportunity to participate in the regional event by winning the Sullivan County 4-H Clover Bowl at the Ron Ramsey Ag Center in April.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

