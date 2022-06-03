Church news

ERWIN - Evelyn Rice Ford, age 94, of Erwin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born October 17, 1927, Evelyn is a daughter of the late George E. and Laura Cox Rice. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County. She was a devout Christian and member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. Evelyn truly loved her church family. She was an active member of the Gleaners Class and served on various committees serving her Lord. Evelyn was employed by Southern Pottery where she enjoyed painting Blue Ridge Pottery. For many years she worked in the retail clothing industry and had a style all her own. She was also a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, J. H. Ford Jr.; a great grandson Karson Ford Griffith; sister and brother-in-law: Esther and Roy E. Edwards; brothers and sister-in-laws: Donald Rice (Edith), Burnie Rice (Ethel), Milburn Rice (Louise), Homer Rice (Jewell), and Herman Rice.
