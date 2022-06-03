ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Sandy 'trained to go 9,' will settle for 7

 4 days ago

MIAMI -- A baseball generation or two ago, Marlins ace ﻿Sandy Alcantara﻿ would be throwing 130-pitch complete games each time out. But it is 2022, and that would be unheard of in this era. • Box score. In Thursday night’s 3-0 victory over the Giants at loanDepot...

MLB

Mets claim NL's best record after comeback not seen since 2007

LOS ANGELES -- As the final sinker snapped out of the hand of Adonis Medina, of all people, and darted under Will Smith’s bat, the Mets completed one of the more improbable series splits they’ve had in recent memory. Medina earned his first career save in a game in which manager Buck Showalter used Edwin Díaz in the eighth inning, but not the ninth; in which the Mets won for the first time in 15 years at Dodger Stadium when trailing in the eighth inning or later; and in which the 5-4 victory in 10 innings gave them sole possession of the best record in the National League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

LIVE: Yankees, Tigers face off on Peacock

This week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game, streaming exclusively on Peacock, features the finale between the Tigers and Yankees in the Bronx, and you can watch the game live right now. The Yankees have cruised to the best record in the Majors, in no small part due to their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Chasing the American dream: Marmol's journey to managing

ST. PETERSBURG -- Orlando, Fla., is known more for its theme parks than its MLB ties, but it served as a perfect place and a U.S. reboot for Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his tight-knit family. After Hurricane Andrew destroyed the family home in 1992, they returned to their native...
MLB
MLB

'He's coming': Vlad finding stride, HRs to back Berríos

TORONTO -- No matter how good the Blue Jays have looked of late, winning nine of their last 10, they’ve still been waiting on two stars. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. spent the week littering the Rogers Centre bleachers with baseballs, and after José Berríos’ fantastic outing in Saturday’s 12-3 win over the Twins, the gang’s now all here.
MLB
The best baseball players born on June 7

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. This Yankees legend, who led the Bronx Bombers to the 1977 and '78 World Series titles, wore many hats in his 11-year career. Munson made an impact right away, winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 1970. He was a standout defensive catcher who won three straight Gold Gloves from 1973-75 and twice led the AL in caught-stealing percentage (1971, '75). He was consistently excellent with the bat -- Munson won the 1976 AL MVP, received MVP votes six other times, hit over .300 five times and was voted to seven All-Star Games. To cap all of those accomplishments, he served as the sixth captain in Yankees history. Munson’s career was tragically cut short when he died in a plane crash on Aug. 2, 1979, and the Yanks retired his number 15 immediately after his death.
MLB
MLB

Adolis' HR (and bat flip) exactly what Rangers needed

ARLINGTON -- ﻿Adolis García﻿ held his bat high above his head in his left hand after he made contact with the ball, strutting out of the batter's box and nonchalantly flipping it before beginning his trot around the bases as the ball landed just beyond the right-field wall.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Almora mashes grand slam, but 'pen can't slam door

CINCINNATI -- Getting a big rally to expand a lead and then turning a game over to rookie reliever Alexis Díaz has usually meant good things are happening for the Reds. On Saturday afternoon, Díaz saw how fast things can slip away. Díaz gave up a three-run home...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Rays can't capitalize on Rasmussen's rebound

ST. PETERSBURG -- After a rare clunker of a start in Texas on Monday, Rays starter ﻿Drew Rasmussen﻿ gave himself 24 hours to vent. He’d walked the first three batters he faced on his way to allowing five runs in three innings, and he just wanted one day to let out all his frustration before moving on to his next outing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Pete didn't wait till July for a HR Derby in LA

LOS ANGELES -- In about six weeks’ time, Pete Alonso will likely return to Dodger Stadium for the MLB All-Star Game, where he figures to be one of several Mets players elected to the National League team. On the eve of those festivities, Alonso will almost certainly participate in the Home Run Derby as well, considering both his love for that event and his status as a two-time defending champion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Braves come alive in extras to extend win streak

DENVER -- With a couple of pitching-dominated extra-inning victories at Coors Field, the Braves have created their first four-game winning streak of the season, evened their record for the first time in nearly two months and finally started to look like the reigning World Series champions. “We know we can...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Yanks win 6th straight on Donaldson walk-off

NEW YORK -- The Yankees sensed momentum might be on their side in the eighth inning as Anthony Rizzo dashed for second base, soon to score a game-tying run. They felt confident when Michael King struck out the side in the 10th inning, and they knew for sure once ﻿Josh Donaldson﻿ lifted a fly ball to deep left field in the home half of the frame.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Wheeler, Phils dig in against Trout and prevail

PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Wheeler put a little extra something on his 2-2 fastball to Mike Trout in the first inning on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. The pitch registered 98.3 mph, making it Wheeler’s second-fastest pitch of the season. It was not a coincidence. Wheeler is a competitor, just like Trout. So, yeah, he reached back for the putaway pitch to arguably the game’s best player. Trout’s strikeout preceded the Phillies’ five-run first inning in a 7-2 victory over the Angels. The Phillies are 2-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson. He is the first Phillies manager to start 2-0 since Larry Bowa in 2001.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Road-weary Mariners 'dragging' in latest loss

ARLINGTON -- When the revised schedule was unveiled after the CBA was agreed to in March, the Mariners knew that the first two months of the season were going to be a gauntlet. As of Saturday, they’ve had three trips to the East Coast and have covered roughly 22,000 miles,...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Rox searching for answers following extras loss

DENVER -- The Rockies may have debuted their eye-catching -- but largely well-received, judging by fans modeling in the stands since they were unveiled -- green Nike City Connect uniform. But the clothes didn’t reverse a striking, three-week pattern of disconnect that again surfaced in their 6-2, 11-inning loss to the Braves at Coors Field on Saturday night.
MLB
MLB

9 stories that deserve more attention

Baseball chatter is inevitably and inexorably oriented around contending teams and daily drama. We parse the playoff races, we debate the merits(?) of intentionally walking Corey Seager with the bases loaded, we share jokes about Albert Pujols pitching. We spent a solid week talking the fantasy football spat between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson. (And honestly, we might never stop talking about the fantasy football spat between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson.)
MLB
MLB

Burger floating on air after clutch blast

ST. PETERSBURG -- It was just one swing. But it helped end a losing streak. And it might have provided a spark to jump-start the White Sox season. ﻿Jake Burger﻿’s two-run, pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning lifted the White Sox past the Rays 3-2 on Saturday at Tropicana Field, ending a four-game skid and providing postgame life in the clubhouse.
MLB
MLB

'We've got guts': White Sox display their toughness

ST. PETERSBURG -- With a quick-striking offense and a fast-finishing bullpen, the White Sox closed out their road trip in style Sunday, holding off the Rays, 6-5, at Tropicana Field. It was a game of crazy momentum swings, and the Sox needed to hang on by their fingernails. But they were satisfied to win two out of three.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Angels search for answers after 'Gut-wrenching' loss

PHILADELPHIA -- At long last, it appeared the Angels’ 10-game losing streak would be over. They took a five-run lead in the fourth inning, held a four-run cushion in the eighth and even after closer Raisel Iglesias served up a game-tying grand slam to Bryce Harper in the eighth, the Angels took a one-run lead in the ninth when Matt Duffy came through with a go-ahead RBI single. But reliever Jimmy Herget was called in for a one-out save and promptly gave up a walk-off three-run homer to rookie Bryson Stott to hand the Angels a heartbreaking 9-7 loss on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
MLB

Rocky 1st inning dooms Lorenzen, Halos as skid hits 10

PHILADELPHIA -- Any hope of the Angels snapping their nine-game losing streak was essentially over in the first inning on Saturday. Michael Lorenzen struggled in the opening frame and allowed five runs, which was too much for Los Angeles' slumping offense to overcome in a 7-2 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. It extended the Angels' losing streak to 10 games, their longest since dropping 11 in a row from Aug. 4-15, 2016. They’ve also lost 14 of 17 to fall to 27-27 on the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

How Davies, other starters are trying to be unpredictable

PITTSBURGH -- Under new pitching coach Brent Strom, one of the most revered “pitching whisperers” in the game, the D-backs have tried to find ways to stay unpredictable as they try to improve an unsightly 4.20 team ERA. Zach Davies, an experienced offseason acquisition, made a big step...
MLB

