Sandy 'trained to go 9,' will settle for 7

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. This Yankees legend, who led the Bronx Bombers to the 1977 and '78 World Series titles, wore many hats in his 11-year career. Munson made an impact right away, winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 1970. He was a standout defensive catcher who won three straight Gold Gloves from 1973-75 and twice led the AL in caught-stealing percentage (1971, '75). He was consistently excellent with the bat -- Munson won the 1976 AL MVP, received MVP votes six other times, hit over .300 five times and was voted to seven All-Star Games. To cap all of those accomplishments, he served as the sixth captain in Yankees history. Munson’s career was tragically cut short when he died in a plane crash on Aug. 2, 1979, and the Yanks retired his number 15 immediately after his death.

