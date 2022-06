HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been expanded to include areas of South Central Nebraska including the Tri-Cities until midnight tonight. Lexington, Aurora, Red Cloud, and Superior are among some of the other major towns included in the watch. Isolated thunderstorms will track southeast across the area through the evening and will be capable of strong winds up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of tennis balls. Storm tonight will be more widely scattered but if a few form clusters strong winds will certainly be possible.

