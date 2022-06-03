ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Big Time

By Jenn Pelly
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For over a decade, the highwire eloquence of the Angel Olsen songbook has been grounded by the emotional weight of living mostly in your mind. The heaviness of solitary dreaming—“Hiding out inside my head”; “I like the thoughts I think…without you”; “Some days all you need is one good thought strong...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings”: Listen

Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings.” The song appears on the soundtrack to Apple TV+’s Shining Girls, which features Elisabeth Moss as a star and executive producer. Both the track and soundtrack are produced by Claudia Sarne. Listen to Olsen’s version of “One Too Many Mornings” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen on Grief, Coming Out, and Making a Country Album

So many of Angel Olsen’s songs rise to the crisis of the moment. There’s the initial surge of “Lark,” from 2019’s All Mirrors, where she calls out, as if across a wide emptiness, “It’s no surprise I’m on my own now.” Her aloneness has weight and substance; it conducts electricity. There’s the gasping thrill of “Shut Up Kiss Me,” and the garage-rock rumble propelling “Forgiven/Forgotten,” where her double-tracked voice splits across the timeless couplet, “I don’t know anything/But I love you.” Across her discography, the intensity of Olsen’s writing has wound itself into bolts from the blue, lines and performances that suddenly hoist the stakes to a fever pitch. But her new album, Big Time, takes a markedly different tack. Inside these sprawling country scenes, time doesn’t get split into threes. The present doesn’t fasten together what’s come before and what might still come. It’s all one big expanse, where the past and the future are knowable and deeply felt, fully enclosed in the moment.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Pitchfork

Kim Petras Covers Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”: Listen

Kim Petras has shared a new cover of Kate Bush’s iconic Hounds of Love single “Running Up That Hill.” She made the Amazon Original cover for Amazon Music’s global playlist Proud, which is part of Amazon Music’s Pride Month celebration. Listen to Petras’ take on the 1985 song below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

i used to think i could fly

Tate McRae’s a tortured romantic, burdened by bad lovers and friends who don’t understand her. Despite being one of the most egregious “indie pop voices” in recent memory, she’s a strong singer, as comfortable slinking across broody pop-trap as she is belting over piano-driven ballads. Her sound is sandwiched somewhere between Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, and, like Rodrigo, McRae revels in heartbreak, surveying the pop landscape to see which style best suits her sad-girl anthems. Her full-length debut, i used to think i could fly, announces McRae as a legitimate pop star capable of transcending the online virality that launched her career, but she’s often too beleaguered to take it all in. “You say I should be on top of the world/But I’m not feeling much,” she sings on “go away,” and the admission seems intended to resonate beyond celebrity and reach any number of people struggling to find a silver lining.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Skeeter Davis
Person
Tammy Wynette
Pitchfork

Kate Bush Makes Rare Statement on Stranger Things’ Use of “Running Up That Hill”

Kate Bush has made a rare statement acknowledging the resurgence of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill.” The song has become wildly popular in recent days, following its prominence in Netflix’s latest season of Stranger Things. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote on her website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too!”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Ronnie Hawkins, Rockabilly Star and The Band’s First Leader, Dies at 87

Ronnie Hawkins—the rockabilly star whose group the Hawks at one point featured pre-fame members of the Band—has died, CBC reports. Hawkins’ wife Wanda confirmed to the Canadian press that her husband died early this morning (May 29) following a long illness. “He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever,” she told Canadian press in a phone interview. He was 87 years old.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Post Malone’s New Album Twelve Carat Toothache

Post Malone is back. The rapper and singer has released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. Malone’s fourth studio LP includes contributions from Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, producer Louis Bell, Gunna, and more. Take a listen to Post Malone’s new album below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Blue Skies

Dehd made the perfect road-trip album for 2020, the year no one left their living rooms. Amid the general malaise, the 13 rock songs on Flower of Devotion hit like intravenously delivered exclamation points, the sound fragile but the spirit indomitable. Their vision of youthful abandon enticed precisely because of its implied distance; Jason Balla’s simple guitars, Eric McGrady’s even simpler drums, and Emily Kempf’s hairbrush-microphone shout arrived trailing echoes, already receding. The album still summons that initial rush whenever you play it, a small but meaningful salvo in the losing battle against anhedonia.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuum#Big Time
Pitchfork

Chance the Rapper Shares Video for New Song “A Bar About a Bar”: Watch

Chance the Rapper has shared another new song that doubles as an interdisciplinary art piece, as press materials describe it. The video for “A Bar About a Bar” stars Chance and Vic Mensa doing writing exercises together while Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington works in the background. As Chance raps his piece, the scene he is describing materializes and Washington plays off the story in his art. Watch it happen below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nancy & Lee

Nancy & Lee is one of the quintessential artifacts of the 1960s, a document of how counterculture collided with the pop mainstream at the height of the psychedelic era. Neither Nancy Sinatra nor Lee Hazlewood could accurately be characterized as part of the counterculture. As the daughter of Frank Sinatra, Nancy was showbiz royalty, while Hazlewood was a Phoenix-based producer who made his reputation with a series of cinematic instrumentals he recorded with the rumbling guitarist Duane Eddy. Like several other hustlers of his time, Hazlewood had a gift for recognizing and exploiting fads, a talent that found its full fruition in his collaborations with Sinatra.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Raw Data Feel

Everything Everything want you to believe that they are clever cultural critics. They costume themselves in Devo-inspired utilitarian fashion, almost always sporting navy blue boiler suits; they deliver emotion with a distanced and cerebral irony. The apocalypse interests them, as do computers, and on their records they’ve positioned themselves as outcast philosophers inquiring into subjects as broad as “the human condition,” “technology,” and “society.” On their latest album, Raw Data Feel, the band’s grandiosely empty, teenager-on-weed musings make a mockery of that haughty stature.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pitchfork

Kali Uchis Covers Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto’s “Desafinado”: Listen

Kali Uchis has shared her version of “Desafinado,” the bossa nova and jazz standard that was popularized by Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto in the early 1960s. Uchis’ song will appear on the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, which was produced and curated by Jack Antonoff. Check out Uchis’ “Desafinado” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Leaf Ward’s “Intro”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Philly’s Leaf Ward is the type of rapper we would have fawned over in my New York grade schools, all visceral storytelling, wordplay, and a State Property-like intensity. His latest project, They Forgot: The Album, sounds like the type of thing that would have at one point been coated with screaming DJ drops and sold at a Canal Street mixtape stall. It’s not purely a throwback, though; it’s more of an update to an existing sound. “Intro” starts the album out right with a bunch of chest puffing, theatrical lyricism, and life lessons: “He can’t call himself a gangster, he don’t take care of his kids.” You latch onto his words, even if the piano led beat is sort of ordinary. East Coast die-hards will get their fix.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Bruce Hornsby and Danielle Haim’s New “Days Ahead” Video

Bruce Hornsby has enlisted Haim singer-guitarist Danielle Haim for a new song titled “Days Ahead.” The track comes with a music video that Hornsby directed and filmed himself during the pandemic. In the clip, 3D-printed characters can be seen rearranging furniture in a dollhouse, attempting to learn German, and pondering what to do next in their lives. Check that out below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Versions of Modern Performance

Collectively, the members of Horsegirl are probably 20 years younger than their most recent influence. Gigi Reece and Nora Cheng are college freshmen, Penelope Lowenstein a high school senior, but Versions of Modern Performance glows with the drowsy heat of 30 years’ worth of indie rock. Depending on your age, you might hear Yo La Tengo or Stereolab in the featherlight vocals; maybe the fat, crayon-streaked guitars of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis or Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch. The longer you listen, the more the album resembles a hedge maze made from familiar references—the yawn of the whammy bar on “Bog Bog 1” swirls in some My Bloody Valentine, while Cheng’s bird call of a melody on “Beautiful Song” evokes Laetitia Sadier. If a group of young people picked up some guitars to make a blurry, pleasing sound at any point in the past seven presidential administrations, you’ll hear echoes of them here.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

“Potion”

If you look up the word “vibes” in the dictionary, chances are you’d see the cover of Calvin Harris’ 2017 album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Sure, the project wasn’t exactly challenging or groundbreaking in any way, but the Scottish DJ and multi-instrumentalist’s sudden interest in colorful post-disco beach music was a well-executed pivot no one saw coming. Songs like “Slide” and “Rollin” were inescapable earworms in the best possible way, proving Harris’ mettle as an A&R by placing artists like Frank Ocean, Migos, Future, and Khalid over what’s essentially digitized yacht rock for the SoundCloud generation.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Deep in View

The name Cola partly stands for “Cost of Living Adjustment,” an ironically dry source of inspiration for a rock band. But in the context of former Ought frontman Tim Darcy’s latest project, the economic term speaks to an artistic outlook as well. Joined by fellow ex-Ought bassist Ben Stidworthy and drummer Evan Cartwright (U.S. Girls, The Weather Station), the trio’s debut album addresses modern anxieties wrought by technology in a world on the brink, bringing their imagistic worldview to the present. Cola’s sleek sound fits in with the melodic side of contemporary post-punk, with sharper hooks and more succinct songwriting than the members’ past work. What remains is Darcy's charismatic spoken-sung drawl, picking up right where his last band left off.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Welfare / Practice

It’s been just over a decade since James Ferraro first baffled the underground music world with his eerily prophetic opus Far Side Virtual. With its stock-music melodies and iPhone-menu textures, the album captured the empty convenience of modern life in all its absurdity and horror. Of all Ferraro’s outlandish ideas, one musical concept still stands out: the jarring text-to-speech voice that guides listeners through the record like a dead-eyed robotic servant. Since Ferraro, few have dared to attempt utilizing text-to-speech in their music (perhaps because it just sounds so unmusical). Yet the technology itself has only become more entwined in our daily lives. It’s not just our corporate overlords using it; just open TikTok to see ordinary people using text-to-speech as a medium for storytelling—reciting memes, recounting daily minutiae, and expressing our most hidden anxieties, one tortured syllable at a time.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Will Butler Announces Tour, Shares New Video: Watch

Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler has shared two new songs, “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee,” his first new music since 2020’s Generations. He has also announced a string of East Coast tour dates. Butler’s band on the tour will feature Sara Dobbs, Miles Francis, Jenny Shore, and Julie Shore. Check out the full list of tour dates and the new songs below.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy