World in World

By Grayson Haver Currin
 4 days ago
At the start of Julia Reidy’s new album, World in World, the Australia-born, Berlin-based multi-instrumentalist and producer makes brief sweeps across their electric guitar strings, each note pinging against the next at uncanny angles, like alien electrons bouncing through the thermosphere. Just as the sound of an orchestra tuning reassures an...

Holotropica

Listening to Sofie Birch’s music can be like lying prone on a grassy hilltop, watching clouds drift across a cerulean summer sky. The boundaries between tones are porous; nothing keeps its shape for long. A held chord might turn inside out; an icy arpeggio might melt into liquid; distant birdsong might harden into bright, clear chimes. If at any given time you pause to consider the panorama arrayed before you, you may vaguely realize that it is not the same as it was the last time you checked, yet find yourself at pains to explain what is different, or why.
MUSIC
Versions of Modern Performance

Collectively, the members of Horsegirl are probably 20 years younger than their most recent influence. Gigi Reece and Nora Cheng are college freshmen, Penelope Lowenstein a high school senior, but Versions of Modern Performance glows with the drowsy heat of 30 years’ worth of indie rock. Depending on your age, you might hear Yo La Tengo or Stereolab in the featherlight vocals; maybe the fat, crayon-streaked guitars of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis or Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch. The longer you listen, the more the album resembles a hedge maze made from familiar references—the yawn of the whammy bar on “Bog Bog 1” swirls in some My Bloody Valentine, while Cheng’s bird call of a melody on “Beautiful Song” evokes Laetitia Sadier. If a group of young people picked up some guitars to make a blurry, pleasing sound at any point in the past seven presidential administrations, you’ll hear echoes of them here.
CHICAGO, IL
Raw Data Feel

Everything Everything want you to believe that they are clever cultural critics. They costume themselves in Devo-inspired utilitarian fashion, almost always sporting navy blue boiler suits; they deliver emotion with a distanced and cerebral irony. The apocalypse interests them, as do computers, and on their records they’ve positioned themselves as outcast philosophers inquiring into subjects as broad as “the human condition,” “technology,” and “society.” On their latest album, Raw Data Feel, the band’s grandiosely empty, teenager-on-weed musings make a mockery of that haughty stature.
MUSIC
Hyaline

Maria BC is a classically trained vocalist, a dexterous guitarist, and a songwriter with an innate gift for vast, stately melodies, but the defining strength of their music is the mood: an overarching melancholy that shadows everything like heavy storm clouds. The Oakland-based artist’s debut EP, Devil’s Rain, arrived in the dead of winter 2021, and its five songs—consisting entirely of electric guitar and vocals, recorded alone in their apartment, hushed so as not to disturb their roommates—had the feeling of a stripped-back demos collection from a 1980s dream-pop band. Ghostly and spare, the songs let you imagine how they might bloom if they were cleared of cobwebs and brought into the light.
MUSIC
“Weather Alive”

Beth Orton sings “Weather Alive,” the title track off her first album in six years, like she’s summoning a spirit. Her voice sounds broken and determined, cresting in a chorus that flows with the emotional cadence of an old soul song: “Almost makes me want to cry/The weather’s so beautiful outside,” she sings, blending the words together to communicate their message with her delivery alone. Her accompanists—jazz musicians Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, Shahzad Ismaily, and Tom Herbert—follow her lead, setting the mood with a slow-burning drone, textured with Talk Talk’s dying-fire sparks of electric guitar and the swelling smoke rings of Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks. As the music rises against the ragged pulse of her vocals, the English artist, nearly 30 years into her career, constructs an entirely new landscape for her songwriting—a wide-open space that grows stranger and more beautiful the further inside she leads us.
MUSIC
Kim Petras Covers Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”: Listen

Kim Petras has shared a new cover of Kate Bush’s iconic Hounds of Love single “Running Up That Hill.” She made the Amazon Original cover for Amazon Music’s global playlist Proud, which is part of Amazon Music’s Pride Month celebration. Listen to Petras’ take on the 1985 song below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
CELEBRITIES
i used to think i could fly

Tate McRae’s a tortured romantic, burdened by bad lovers and friends who don’t understand her. Despite being one of the most egregious “indie pop voices” in recent memory, she’s a strong singer, as comfortable slinking across broody pop-trap as she is belting over piano-driven ballads. Her sound is sandwiched somewhere between Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, and, like Rodrigo, McRae revels in heartbreak, surveying the pop landscape to see which style best suits her sad-girl anthems. Her full-length debut, i used to think i could fly, announces McRae as a legitimate pop star capable of transcending the online virality that launched her career, but she’s often too beleaguered to take it all in. “You say I should be on top of the world/But I’m not feeling much,” she sings on “go away,” and the admission seems intended to resonate beyond celebrity and reach any number of people struggling to find a silver lining.
MUSIC
Listen to joony’s “Not Going Back”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. joony’s chameleonic energy is what draws me to his music. The 21-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland rapper shows off his shapeshifting versatility on his newest mixtape Pretty In Black. Though I’m still not exactly sure what a joony song is, I had a good time with the mixtape. He manages to put his distinct (yet unknowable) stamp on everything from lighthearted R&B to Slayworld-adjacent melodic rap. “Not Going Back” is an early highlight. He loads up a slowly building beat with vocal effects, clashing background ad-libs, and swooning coos. It has the organized chaos of early Travis Scott. He won’t ever need to define himself with one genre, if he can make them all sound this good.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Blue Skies

Dehd made the perfect road-trip album for 2020, the year no one left their living rooms. Amid the general malaise, the 13 rock songs on Flower of Devotion hit like intravenously delivered exclamation points, the sound fragile but the spirit indomitable. Their vision of youthful abandon enticed precisely because of its implied distance; Jason Balla’s simple guitars, Eric McGrady’s even simpler drums, and Emily Kempf’s hairbrush-microphone shout arrived trailing echoes, already receding. The album still summons that initial rush whenever you play it, a small but meaningful salvo in the losing battle against anhedonia.
RETAIL
Dave Smith, Sequential Synth Founder and MIDI Pioneer, Dies at 72

Dave Smith, the Sequential founder and synthmaker known as the father of MIDI, has died, Sequential said. He was 72. Artists including Flying Lotus, Hot Chip, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon paid tribute to Smith, whose inventions include the Prophet-5, used by a raft of 1980s greats, as well as by Radiohead for their diversion into electronics on Kid A.
ENTERTAINMENT
Wish

Wish is what happens when a daring, visionary rock band starts slowing down; when the album-a-year pace and artistic reinventions pause to let the world catch up; when they reach a peak in popularity but start losing steam as a creative unit in the studio. While touring the album in 1992, the Cure played sold-out stadiums around the world, sounding stronger than ever, and most of the band quit afterward. They found an enduring hit with “Friday I’m in Love,” and a good portion of their fanbase felt slightly queasy about it. They were selling records and charting like never before, and critics began turning their attention to hipper, younger acts.
MUSIC
Ronnie Hawkins, Rockabilly Star and The Band’s First Leader, Dies at 87

Ronnie Hawkins—the rockabilly star whose group the Hawks at one point featured pre-fame members of the Band—has died, CBC reports. Hawkins’ wife Wanda confirmed to the Canadian press that her husband died early this morning (May 29) following a long illness. “He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever,” she told Canadian press in a phone interview. He was 87 years old.
MUSIC
Creem Returns With Website and Quarterly Print Magazine

Creem magazine has relaunched as a website and quarterly print magazine. The new site features an archive of every issue from the magazine’s original 1969-1989 run and a weekly newsletter called “Fresh Creem”; the print magazine is set to launch in the fall. The new Creem Entertainment is be led by Chairman JJ Kramer (son of original Creem co-founder & publisher Barry Kramer), CEO John Martin (a former Vice publisher), and Jaan Uhelszki (one of Creem’s original editors). Editorial staff for the new Creem magazine includes vice president of content Fred Pessaro, senior editor Maria Sherman, and editor at large Zachary Lipez.
DETROIT, MI
“Potion”

If you look up the word “vibes” in the dictionary, chances are you’d see the cover of Calvin Harris’ 2017 album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Sure, the project wasn’t exactly challenging or groundbreaking in any way, but the Scottish DJ and multi-instrumentalist’s sudden interest in colorful post-disco beach music was a well-executed pivot no one saw coming. Songs like “Slide” and “Rollin” were inescapable earworms in the best possible way, proving Harris’ mettle as an A&R by placing artists like Frank Ocean, Migos, Future, and Khalid over what’s essentially digitized yacht rock for the SoundCloud generation.
MUSIC
Billboard for My Feelings EP

Hovvdy’s music has a mysterious depth. On the surface, the Texas duo makes cheery folk-pop with acoustic guitars, grand piano, crackling drums, and vocal melodies as soothing as a weighted blanket. Charlie Martin and Will Taylor’s early work veered toward nostalgia-bait minimalism, remnant of Duster or a lo-fi Weezer, with lyrics that latched onto love and longing and letting go of the past because they were, regrettably, growing up. On last year’s True Love, they embraced their emergence into adulthood by reflecting on parenting, marriage, and memory. As immaculate as the music sounded, and as earnest as the lyrics were, their “Life Is Good” ethos wore thin. Could it all really be so pleasant?
TEXAS STATE
Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings”: Listen

Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings.” The song appears on the soundtrack to Apple TV+’s Shining Girls, which features Elisabeth Moss as a star and executive producer. Both the track and soundtrack are produced by Claudia Sarne. Listen to Olsen’s version of “One Too Many Mornings” below.
MUSIC
a presentation

If you have any preconception of what a saxophone is supposed to do in experimental music, leave it at the door before entering Andrew Bernstein’s a presentation. The sax wasn’t even designed to do the things Bernstein makes it do; as a monophonic instrument subject to the finite resource of the player’s breath, it’s inherently averse to polyphonic, longform drone pieces like the three that comprise a presentation. But by overdubbing layers of saxophone into dense chords, Bernstein has recast his instrument as a sort of reed organ. Instead of the Coltrane-Sanders-Ayler continuum Bernstein tapped on 2018’s An Exploded View of Time and in his work with Baltimore’s Horse Lords, you might instead think of the pipe-organ music of Sarah Davachi and Kali Malone, or Phill Niblock’s Four Full Flutes, or Pauline Oliveros’ Accordion & Voice, or maybe Homer Simpson passing out on the horn of his car on the way to Duff Gardens.
MUSIC
Phil Lesh, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline Announce “Philco” Set at Chicago Festival

Sacred Rose is a music festival taking place from August 26-28 at Chicagoland’s Seatgeek Stadium. Today, it’s been announced that Grateful Dead icon Phil Lesh will headline. The Phil Lesh & Friends lineup for the show includes Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline, and the set is being billed as a one-off show under the name Philco. Also performing with Lesh are Jeff Chimenti, Karl Denson, John Molo, Stu Allen, Grahame Lesh, and Elliott Peck.
CHICAGO, IL
Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury have proven themselves to be masterful architects of slickly intricate cinematic scores. Their abilities emerge from their complementary talents: Barrow is famous for his distinctively sullen and sultry percussion-laden sounds (most notably with Portishead), while Salisbury is an Emmy-nominated television and film composer, deftly attuned to the structural cues necessary for any score’s skeleton. Their first formal collaboration on DROKK: Music Inspired by Mega City One was audacious, glistening with Vangelis-influenced analog synths and roaring with the heightened dimensions of the Judge Dredd comics from which it was adapted. Their work on this score introduced the duo to Alex Garland, who wrote and produced 2012’s Dredd, and would enlist Barrow and Salisbury to score his directorial debut, Ex Machina.
MOVIES
