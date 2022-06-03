ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

By Annie Geng
 4 days ago
Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury have proven themselves to be masterful architects of slickly intricate cinematic scores. Their abilities emerge from their complementary talents: Barrow is famous for his distinctively sullen and sultry percussion-laden sounds (most notably with Portishead), while Salisbury is an Emmy-nominated television and film composer, deftly attuned to...

Rory Kinnear
Jessie Buckley
Alex Garland
James
Geoff Barrow
