Midnight Is Comin’

By Philip Sherburne
 4 days ago
Some DJs are party starters; some are storytellers; some are historians, keepers of dance music’s flame. ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U can be all of these, but he is also something like a combination of shaman, warrior, and trickster. Often shirtless, sweat-slicked, and enviably ripped, the Osaka native (aka Yousuke Yukimatsu) brings an unusually...

Pitchfork

i used to think i could fly

Tate McRae’s a tortured romantic, burdened by bad lovers and friends who don’t understand her. Despite being one of the most egregious “indie pop voices” in recent memory, she’s a strong singer, as comfortable slinking across broody pop-trap as she is belting over piano-driven ballads. Her sound is sandwiched somewhere between Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, and, like Rodrigo, McRae revels in heartbreak, surveying the pop landscape to see which style best suits her sad-girl anthems. Her full-length debut, i used to think i could fly, announces McRae as a legitimate pop star capable of transcending the online virality that launched her career, but she’s often too beleaguered to take it all in. “You say I should be on top of the world/But I’m not feeling much,” she sings on “go away,” and the admission seems intended to resonate beyond celebrity and reach any number of people struggling to find a silver lining.
Pitchfork

Listen to joony’s “Not Going Back”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. joony’s chameleonic energy is what draws me to his music. The 21-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland rapper shows off his shapeshifting versatility on his newest mixtape Pretty In Black. Though I’m still not exactly sure what a joony song is, I had a good time with the mixtape. He manages to put his distinct (yet unknowable) stamp on everything from lighthearted R&B to Slayworld-adjacent melodic rap. “Not Going Back” is an early highlight. He loads up a slowly building beat with vocal effects, clashing background ad-libs, and swooning coos. It has the organized chaos of early Travis Scott. He won’t ever need to define himself with one genre, if he can make them all sound this good.
Pitchfork

Blue Skies

Dehd made the perfect road-trip album for 2020, the year no one left their living rooms. Amid the general malaise, the 13 rock songs on Flower of Devotion hit like intravenously delivered exclamation points, the sound fragile but the spirit indomitable. Their vision of youthful abandon enticed precisely because of its implied distance; Jason Balla’s simple guitars, Eric McGrady’s even simpler drums, and Emily Kempf’s hairbrush-microphone shout arrived trailing echoes, already receding. The album still summons that initial rush whenever you play it, a small but meaningful salvo in the losing battle against anhedonia.
Pitchfork

Wish

Wish is what happens when a daring, visionary rock band starts slowing down; when the album-a-year pace and artistic reinventions pause to let the world catch up; when they reach a peak in popularity but start losing steam as a creative unit in the studio. While touring the album in 1992, the Cure played sold-out stadiums around the world, sounding stronger than ever, and most of the band quit afterward. They found an enduring hit with “Friday I’m in Love,” and a good portion of their fanbase felt slightly queasy about it. They were selling records and charting like never before, and critics began turning their attention to hipper, younger acts.
Pitchfork

“Potion”

If you look up the word “vibes” in the dictionary, chances are you’d see the cover of Calvin Harris’ 2017 album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Sure, the project wasn’t exactly challenging or groundbreaking in any way, but the Scottish DJ and multi-instrumentalist’s sudden interest in colorful post-disco beach music was a well-executed pivot no one saw coming. Songs like “Slide” and “Rollin” were inescapable earworms in the best possible way, proving Harris’ mettle as an A&R by placing artists like Frank Ocean, Migos, Future, and Khalid over what’s essentially digitized yacht rock for the SoundCloud generation.
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
Pitchfork

Kim Petras Covers Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”: Listen

Kim Petras has shared a new cover of Kate Bush’s iconic Hounds of Love single “Running Up That Hill.” She made the Amazon Original cover for Amazon Music’s global playlist Proud, which is part of Amazon Music’s Pride Month celebration. Listen to Petras’ take on the 1985 song below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Motorious

The Black Ghost Is A Mopar Legend

This street racing muscle car is now part of a prestigious collection…. As those who were alive and driving during the golden age of American muscle cars continue to age, there’s a real threat of that history being lost forever. That’s why it’s great to see organizations like the Historic Vehicle Association doing its part to preserve not only the vehicles from the era but also the stories behind them. One of the latest cars to be added to the growing collection is the Black Ghost, a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE kept original all this time.
Pitchfork

Young Thug and Dua Lipa Join Calvin Harris in Video for New Song “Potion”: Watch

Young Thug and Dua Lipa have joined Calvin Harris for a new song. It’s called “Potion.” Below, watch the Emil Nava–directed music video for the new single. “Potion” is the first single from Harris’ forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which, according to a press release, is due out this summer. It also marks the first new single to feature Young Thug since the rapper was indicted on racketeering charges, as well as drug and gun possession charges earlier this month.
Loudwire

10 Rock + Metal Bands Who Had 3 Great Singers (At Different Times)

Some acts never go through a lineup change, but just as many do, and debatably the most impactful kind is a shift in lead singer. After all, people usually divide a group’s legacy into chapters according to who took the reins on vocals, as their timbre, lyrics and overall presence probably set the vibe for that period. Once they're gone, so too is that phase of the group's career.
Tokyo, JP
Pitchfork

Kanye West and XXXTentacion’s “True Love” Gets Official Release: Listen

Kanye West has released one of his Donda 2 collaborations with the late XXXTentacion. Until now, “True Love” had been available only on the Stem Player, along with the album’s other unreleased tracks. The song also appears on XXXTentacion’s posthumous record Look at Me: The Album. The single’s cover art, which you can see below, features handwritten notes scanned from a journal found by XXXTentacion’s mother, with design by West. Check out the track, released via Columbia Records, below.
NME

Watch Confidence Man’s new music video for ‘Luvin U Is Easy’

Confidence Man have shared a new music video for their track ‘Luvin U Is Easy’, lifted from their latest album ‘TILT’. The clip for ‘Luvin U Is Easy’ stays true to the Confidence Man formula of extravagant and exciting visuals. Directed by Matt Sav, it features action shots of Janet Planet, Sugar Bones, Clarence McGuffie and Reggie Goodchild as they zip around on jetskis and dance on the bow of a yacht.
Complex

Lakeyah and Latto Connect for New Single and Video “Mind Yo Business”

Fresh off the release of her new single “I Look Good,” Milwaukee-born rapper Lakeyah taps Latto for her latest offering, “Mind Yo Business.”. “I got the chance to collab with one of my favorite new era rap girls!” Lakeyah said about joining forces with Latto. “Both the song and the video are fire. I can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Mind Yo Business.’”
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video for “Plan B”

The latest Megan Thee Stallion music video has arrived, this time for her recent single “Plan B.” The visual, directed by Casey Cadwallader (the creative director of Mugler) and John Miserendino, places Megan against a stark black background. Watch the video below. “Plan B” was debuted in a...
Loudwire

Robert Plant + Alison Krauss Rework Led Zeppelin’s ‘Rock and Roll’ for 2022 Tour Launch

Been a long time since "Rock and Roll," and time has given Robert Plant a chance to change up the Led Zeppelin classic a bit as he hits the road, currently paired with country-bluegrass singer Alison Krauss. The pair showcased their slightly reworked version of the Led Zeppelin fan favorite during the Wednesday (June 1) tour kickoff at Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York.
loudersound.com

10 songs that prove Tool’s Danny Carey is a drum god

From epic prog metal to unhinged jazz-rock mayhem, these are Tool drummer Danny Carey’s 10 greatest performances. One of the hardest things any musician can accomplish is to have their own sound, a musical signature that makes them instantly recognisable whatever the song, whatever the context. Think of Eddie Van Halen, Slash, and Jimi Hendrix.
Pitchfork

Dave Smith, Sequential Synth Founder and MIDI Pioneer, Dies at 72

Dave Smith, the Sequential founder and synthmaker known as the father of MIDI, has died, Sequential said. He was 72. Artists including Flying Lotus, Hot Chip, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon paid tribute to Smith, whose inventions include the Prophet-5, used by a raft of 1980s greats, as well as by Radiohead for their diversion into electronics on Kid A.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

