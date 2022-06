SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eduardo Escobar knew he needed a triple to complete his first cycle and he was going to do whatever it took to get it. Escobar hit a two-run triple with two outs in the ninth inning, giving him six RBIs in boosting Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets to an 11-5 win Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO