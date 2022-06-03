James Robert Peoples, age 72, Grant City, Missouri

(Undated) -- High anxiety levels are expected among KMAland residents awaiting the results of some very important races Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the 2022 Iowa Primary election. Of local interferes are some high-profile supervisors races--including a hotly-contested matchup for Page County's 2nd District Republican nomination. Incumbent Alan Armstrong faces a stiff challenge from Todd Maher for the GOP ticket. Perhaps the race's biggest issue concerns proposed wind turbine projects in the county. Recently, Armstrong voted in favor of a moratorium for up to 180 days on the filing of any permits for wind energy conversion systems. In an interview as part of "Meet the Candidates" segment of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Armstrong said the move allowed for an investigation into new technology used in the industry. However, he believes the existing ordinance is fair for all involved, and that wind projects are viable.

