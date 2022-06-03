James Robert Peoples, age 72, Grant City, Missouri

Visitation Start: 5:00 P.M. Visitation End: 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cash Herron Memorial Fund to be used for Rock Port Football or Youth Baseball and Softball. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private Family Inurnment will be held at a later...
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Meals on Wheels Program. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location: There is no visitation. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private Family Inurnment will be held at a later date. Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials will be designated to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Building Fund. Frances Nelson, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, Iowa. Frances' survivors include her husband, Robert L. Nelson of Atlantic and their children, Steven...
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Darrel passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
(Sidney) -- After nearly two decades, law enforcement and family members are still hoping for more information on the murder of a former Fremont County minister and mental health care worker. On June 20, 2002, Kevin Morse was shot while fishing along the banks of the Missouri River in Fremont...
(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak could soon have a new dedicated animal shelter location back in the community. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard a presentation from Tracy Hill with Animal Alliance Rescue, which is an animal shelter that is re-locating from Mount Ayr to Red Oak. Hill says her shelter -- which she runs with her mother, Dixie Strange -- often works with animals running at large, those received through hospice and ownership releases. Hill says they also like to get the community involved with the operation, including students from the area school districts.
Previous:Henderson, NV, Essex, IA and Northboro, IA. Memorials:A memorial is being established in Donna's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:Donna passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Azria Health in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Missouri woman. 22-year-old Daphne Makayla Andrews of Carthage was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 24 mile marker of Interstate 29. Around 1:22 a.m. Saturday, a Fremont County Deputy observed a 2009 Nissan Maxima traveling at 98 miles per hour northbound on I-29. When the deputy approached, he observed marijuana in plain view of the passenger.
(Iowa City) -- Des Moines North defensive end David Caulker has committed to Iowa. Caulker is the state’s 10th ranked 2023 prospect in the 247 Sports Rankings. He chose Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Kent State, Minnesota and Missouri. Caulker had 21.5 tackles, 12.5 for loss and 4.5...
(Undated) -- High anxiety levels are expected among KMAland residents awaiting the results of some very important races Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the 2022 Iowa Primary election. Of local interferes are some high-profile supervisors races--including a hotly-contested matchup for Page County's 2nd District Republican nomination. Incumbent Alan Armstrong faces a stiff challenge from Todd Maher for the GOP ticket. Perhaps the race's biggest issue concerns proposed wind turbine projects in the county. Recently, Armstrong voted in favor of a moratorium for up to 180 days on the filing of any permits for wind energy conversion systems. In an interview as part of "Meet the Candidates" segment of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Armstrong said the move allowed for an investigation into new technology used in the industry. However, he believes the existing ordinance is fair for all involved, and that wind projects are viable.
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's are off to a 4-1 start. And they've used some KMAland talent to do so. Manager Ryan Eberly's squad opened the season last week and have rattled off wins over St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Jefferson City and Kansas City to open MINK league action. "We had...
(Jefferson City) -- The Clarinda A's got a shutout victory over Jefferson City on Friday night. The A's won 10-0 in seven innings over the Renegades in the first part of a double header between the two teams. With the victory, Clarinda moves to 3-0 so far this season. The...
