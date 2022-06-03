SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Ziamora Cartwright
Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: I’ve been playing since my sixth grade year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did cheer, since I was 4, and three years of softball.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on basketball in high school?
A: In my sixth grade year, I was scared to be in it, but once I put myself into it, I just loved the sport and didn’t want to stop.
Q: Now that you are into it, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: We do some offseason but then during the season we go everyday.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics come before anything.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Kind of, basketball is just more about fun for me.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m not, that I know of.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: They taught me to never give up, even if you think you are bad at something, work though it.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a social worker.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When we won the district my sophomore year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Shonta (McLeod) and coach John (Griffin).
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t give up on yourself, keep going.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Someone once told me, don’t give up on yourself, keep going, you’ve got this.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: No matter what I’ll be happy, but there will be tears of joy.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Bora Bora looks so beautiful, but also closed off from the world.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: No, I just sleep or work.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: My grades when we travel. If I don’t keep my grades up, it’s tough to bring them back up.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Studying.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, I’d do it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Stop procrastinating.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s beautiful but doesn’t have a lot of spots to hang out.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My grandma’s Conch fritters.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a social worker, what interests you in that career path?
A: I want to help kids who are not getting the help or love they want.
