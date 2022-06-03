SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Ziamora Cartwright

Q: How long have you been playing basketball?

A: I’ve been playing since my sixth grade year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I did cheer, since I was 4, and three years of softball.

Q: Why did you decide to focus on basketball in high school?

A: In my sixth grade year, I was scared to be in it, but once I put myself into it, I just loved the sport and didn’t want to stop.

Q: Now that you are into it, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: We do some offseason but then during the season we go everyday.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Academics come before anything.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Kind of, basketball is just more about fun for me.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m not, that I know of.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: They taught me to never give up, even if you think you are bad at something, work though it.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to be a social worker.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: When we won the district my sophomore year.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach Shonta (McLeod) and coach John (Griffin).

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Don’t give up on yourself, keep going.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Someone once told me, don’t give up on yourself, keep going, you’ve got this.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: No matter what I’ll be happy, but there will be tears of joy.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Bora Bora looks so beautiful, but also closed off from the world.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: No, I just sleep or work.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: My grades when we travel. If I don’t keep my grades up, it’s tough to bring them back up.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Studying.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Go to college.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah, I’d do it.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Stop procrastinating.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s beautiful but doesn’t have a lot of spots to hang out.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: My grandma’s Conch fritters.

Q: You talked about wanting to be a social worker, what interests you in that career path?

A: I want to help kids who are not getting the help or love they want.