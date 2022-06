The Lincoln Police Department Crime Analysis Unit says there has been a significant increase in burglaries from opened and unlocked garages this year. “There’s been a 111 percent increase in 2022 as compared to the 5-year average and a 33% increase in May 2022 as compared to January-April 2022,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. Lincoln Police released a map on Monday showing where the burglaries are happening across the city.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO