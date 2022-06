ROCHESTER, Minn. – The ninth annual FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace returns November 5 at the Mayo Civic Center. “We’re excited to come back stronger than ever at this new, earlier date,” says Tim Penny, President and CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), a founder and sponsor of the event. “This will be a great kickoff for the holiday season, and we really relish the opportunity to show off all that our region has to offer from our vibrant local foods businesses.”

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO