Claremont, CA

Craft Beer Walk is a-comin’

claremont-courier.com
 4 days ago

For those 21 and older, be sure your afternoon is clear on Saturday, June 11 as the 2022 Claremont Village Craft Beer Walk will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature lots of beer and lots of walking throughout the...

claremont-courier.com

L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-5-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first ever,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Taking Some Hits On the PR Front, Disneyland Giving Californian’s A Break With Summer Discounted Tickets

(Anaheim, CA) — Disneyland is giving California residents a break this summer. On Tuesday, officials for “The Happiest Place On Earth” announced that it will offer discounted tickets to Californians. A daily pass would start as low as 83 dollars per person, with a three day pass costing just under two-hundred-and-50 bucks. Those living in the area can grab tickets now, while Northern California residents can start buying discounted passes on June 7th. The promotion is good on select dates from June 13th through September 15th.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Reckless:' Residents Fed Up With Street Takeovers

Multiple gunshots were heard at a street takeover on Crenshaw and Florence overnight. Hundreds of spectators ran for cover. Police says there were no reports of injuries but it was the latest street takeover where drivers try dangerous stunts at intersections with hundreds of spectators gathered around. Residents are fed...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
SFGate

$50M Orange County Mansion Known as Ocean's 13 Is a SoCal Superstar

A modern estate in Orange County known as Ocean's 13 is on the market for $50 million. Although it's never made an appearance on the silver screen, it is extremely camera-ready. The name evokes high-stakes cinematic capers in Las Vegas, but this mansion is pure Southern California bliss. “Ocean's 13...
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Laist.com

The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Electric Bikes Are Everywhere–And So Are the Thieves

Ubiquitous: Ever present, all over the place, all-pervasive, far reaching, inescapable, and more. We’re not talking flies at a barbecue, or ants in the kitchen after the kids spilled the honey. No, the new definition for ubiquitous is—electric bikes; and to a slightly lesser extent, tiny-wheeled electric skateboards ....
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

