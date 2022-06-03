ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

State agency probing complaint at Key West Building Department

By By ELLIOT WELD Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

The qualifications of one City of Key West building inspector are being called into question, as the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is investigating whether that city employee has the proper licenses.

DBPR enforcement agent Mark Terrill told The Key West Citizen on Tuesday that the agency had received a complaint from within the city and had opened a case into it, but said the contents of that case are confidential at this time.

The complaint, filed by building inspector Brandon Celli, is in regard to fellow city building inspector Ed Keane, alleging that Keane “has had all of his submitted applications denied for lack of demonstrable experience.”

But according to Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh, Keane is allowed to perform inspections under Ramsingh’s license temporarily after filing an application for a license with DBPR and waiting for approval. Ramsingh said Keane’s license was denied once due to “lack of information.”

“They received that information. By the time they got it, we missed the deadline but they said just resubmit another application. We resubmitted another application and it restarted the clock,” Ramsingh said.

DBPR records show Keane received another provisional building inspector license on May 17.

Ramsingh called Celli a “disgrunted employee, and said his complaint is “hanging his hat on the first denial [of the application], which is not his business.”

The complaint goes on to read “When I became concerned that he was possibly past his 120 days and was still performing inspections (possibly all invalid) I was told by the (chief building official), Raj Ramsingh, that it was being handled and that I needn’t be concerned. I informed him that I was still uncomfortable with this situation, and that as soon as any public proof was available (such as in the form of the meeting minutes) that I was going to seek confirmation through the DBPR because I wasn’t grated the communication that I requested as to how all of this was still legitimate at this time. I understand that it is my professional obligation to do so.”

In a statement to The Citizen, Celli said he “became very concerned for the safety of the citizens of Key West who had inspections performed by an unlicensed inspector and again reported the issue to CBO Raj Ramsingh.”

Ramsingh said Tuesday that “we do not have any unlicensed people. We never have.”

City Manager Patti McLauchlin acknowledged the probe Tuesday, saying “I think there’s some miscommunication with regard to his license.”

“It’s an employee situation. We’ll get to the bottom of it. If we’re not doing something right, DBPR will tell us that. I welcome them to look into the situation,” McLauchlin said.

In interviews with The Citizen, several past and current employees indicated that they also have concerns about the department.

In an exit interview last year, one former employee wrote that “during the last five months, I’ve experienced a steady trend toward ‘no-questions’ permitting in the building department in pursuit of a complaint-free expedited permitting process; for which there will eventually be consequences in the community.”

The interview went on to read there have been “seemingly obvious conflicts of interest with a Chief Building Official also operating a construction company in the same community he officiates, further conflicted by operating a construction inspection company within the same jurisdiction he’s charged with overseeing inspections (in). I have found it difficult to ethically conduct my responsibilities in an environment of highly questionable conflicts and actions.”

State business records show that there was a corporation titled “Inspections by Raj” registered to Ramsingh beginning in January 2020, but the company’s registration lapsed in September of last year.

The employee ends the interview by recommending the city establish an external ethics committee that reports directly to the Key West City Commission.

Another exit interview with a different former employee reads: “I have ethical concerns which may jeopardize my state licensure and feel at this point in time it is my responsibility to protect them. This is a wonderful community and place to work. It is our duty to preserve the standard of building.”

eweld@keysnews.com

Key West, FL
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

