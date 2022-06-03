Developing storm system heading toward Keys expected to produce flooding

A storm system that is partly related to the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha formed off southern Mexico Wednesday. While it is not expected to produce storm surge or winds, it could be a heavy rainmaker that could cause flooding in some areas up and down the island chain.

National Weather Service in Key West forecaster Jon Rizzo said the system has a “high chance of developing into a tropical depression” as it moves “very slowly” toward Florida.

“This isn’t a scenario that favors strong, tropical cyclone development. However, it could be a very big rain producer. We think the primary impact will be heavy rain from early Friday to early Saturday,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo said it was a bit early to make exact rainfall estimates, but he put it in the ballpark of two to four inches on Friday, perhaps slightly higher in some areas. He recommended Keys residents prepare for street flooding in areas that frequently flood, especially on Friday night, when flooding hazards can be difficult to see after sundown.

“We think this could end up being a little more than the typical flooded street,” Rizzo said.

The system is simply known as “disturbance 1,” for the time being. A second disturbance, located east of the Caribbean, had a low chance of cyclone formation as of Wednesday afternoon.

Disturbance 1 is only partly related to Hurricane Agatha, which broke records this week as the most powerful Pacific hurricane to make landfall in May. It caused devastating flooding and mudslides in southern Mexico, killing at least 10 and leaving 20 missing. It landed as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph before dissipating in the region’s mountainous interior.

Shannon Weiner, Monroe County’s director of emergency management, said Wednesday afternoon that the county was not planning to take protective actions at the time but was monitoring the system.

“We encourage residents to continue to monitor the progress of the storm closely as there is a threat of heavy rain and flooding, particularly in flood-prone areas. As it is the first day of hurricane season, this is a good reminder to trim your trees, build a shelter kit and review your preparedness plans,” she said.

It has not been uncommon in recent years for storms to form before the June 1 start of hurricane season. Earlier this month, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration predicted another busy hurricane season due to warm Atlantic waters and an active La Niña weather system. Fourteen to 21 named storms are forecast this year, with six to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and three to six becoming major hurricanes.

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County sent out several advisories for residents Thursday, reminding people to avoid moving or standing floodwaters and to avoid consuming contaminated water supply.

The DOH advises boiling water for a minute before consumption, or to use bottled water. It also advises to avoid eating food that may have come in contact with floodwaters. Canned foods that are undamaged can be eaten after being washed and disinfected thoroughly.

eweld@keysnews.com