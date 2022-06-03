Photographer finds inspiration in deep blue sea

Thomas Wagner is an accountant, but when he’s not crunching numbers, he can often be found out on the reef. That’s where the Marathon resident passionately pursues scuba diving and underwater photography.

His desire to explore the depths of the deep blue sea originated nearly a half century ago.

Wagner first discovered diving 48 years ago, and 30 years after becoming a PADI-certified scuba instructor, he still actively teaches the pursuit so that he can pass down his passion to the next generation.

He’s also had a gravitational pull toward underwater photography since 1986, an undertaking that goes hand-in-hand with scuba diving. Wagner desires to shine a light on the glorious underwater world that he loves and has also had the opportunity to see the farthest corners of the world.

On Easter weekend in 2014, Thomas returned from a month-long trip to the Philippines and Indonesia. Two special landmarks of note that he planted his flag on included Tubbataha National Marine Park and Puerta Galera in the Philippines.

He also had the opportunity to take a trip aboard the Komodo Dancer while in Indonesia.

In October 2015, Wagner was back at it with his world travels, touring the Solomon Islands and Maldives for two months.

Other highlights included diving the Red Sea in Egypt and making return trips to Indonesia in 2016 and 2018, sandwiched in between a sight-seeing journey in 2017 that took him through a number of twists and turns in Palau, Micronesia and Fakarava, French Polynesia.

Wagner’s vast travels outside of the United States provided an enlightening and deeper perspective about life outside of his home country.

“We have a very homologous culture here, and we only see what is around us. When you go to a place such as the Philippines, you get a whole new perspective on what poverty is. People are living in cardboard boxes, and there is a major typhoon every year. It’s a whole different world,” he said.

“I see how a lot of other people have lived around the world, and some people are not aware of how blessed we are.”

Wagner said that residents of many of those lands are happy people who love life despite its challenges.

“They come out and trade at the village. People will trade you a lobster for a pencil, so they can help their kids learn in school. It’s a whole different world, and it’s fascinating,” he said.

As for underwater photography, there’s a special technique to taking the right shots, he said.

“I’ve been taking photos for a long time. I was starry-eyed at first. Everything is so beautiful and so cool. Now, I’m more focused. I find a certain type of animal or thing to capture,” Wagner said.

“During the old days, I would shoot until I ran out of film. As always, everything in the deep blue sea is interesting and beautiful.”

Technology has changed the game for photography as well. In earlier times, capturing the right shot was more challenging.

“They took quality pictures, but you did not have the ability to look through the lens and point through the camera,” he said.

Not only that, but photographs had to be taken to a processor, who would print them by loading the material onto a long roll of sensitive photo paper.

Now, Wagner can review his work on an instant display screen and receive immediate feedback at home when he downloads the photos from the memory card onto his computer.

As for diving, his first-ever student was his daughter, but the root of his joy for teaching his passion remains the same.

“It’s something about when someone’s eyes light up when they experience something beautiful for the first time. You relive those emotions from when you saw those things. That demonstrates why I enjoy teaching people so much,” he said.

To see more of Wagner’s photography or learn about his certified scuba instruction, visit http://www.tomsdivesite.com or email trwags@bellsouth.net.

