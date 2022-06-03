ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Riders, Axmen grab win on Appy League Opening Night

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite mother nature’s worst intentions, much of the Appalachian League’s Opening Day slate was completed on Thursday.

The Doughboys and River Riders dealt with two early bouts of rain, but Elizabethton scored enough late to hold of for an 11-9 over Johnson City.

Seven different River Riders drove in runs in the opener, while Logan Hugo was the lone Doughboy with more than one RBI. William & Mary’s Carter Lovasz earned the win for Elizabethton, allowing just one run in 2.0 innings of work. Jeremiah Lebron suffered the loss for Johnson City.

In Kingsport, the Axmen walked-off to defeat the defending champions, Greeneville Flyboys, 10-9 at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Bristol State Liners were unable to finish their season opener in Princeton due to a weather suspension. The two teams will resume on Friday with the game tied 1-1 in the sixth inning.

WJHL

