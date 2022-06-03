ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What happens to the Hoover Dam at dead pool?

By Paulina Bucka
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
When talking about lower lake levels at Lake Mead, the term dead pool has often been brought up.

Dead pool is when the elevation at Hoover Dam can no longer release water down stream, according to Colby Pellegrino with the Southern Nevada Water Authority, she says when lake levels at Lake Mead get as low as 895 feet, dead pool will be a reality at the Hoover Dam.

The Hoover Dam, is responsible for releasing water into Lake Mead.

Currently, our lake levels are at 1,047 feet. Pellegrino says dead pool is still a ways away, but could happen in our lifetime. She says SNWA has been planning for the lowering lake levels, hence why they invested $1.3 billion into the third intake and low-level pumping station. She says even if we reach dead pool, with this design and mechanism in place, Valley residents will still be able to get water.

SNWA and leaders of six other states: Arizona, California, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico and the country of Mexico are all working together to come up with solutions on how to never hit dead pool. The issues stem from the Colorado River, which currently isn't producing enough water from snow packs or rainfall to flow downstream to Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

Pellegrino says 2021 and 2022 had some of the driest winters on record, adding to the already decades long drought.

The Hoover Dam has two main functions, to stop flooding and to store and supply water to and for Lake Mead during wet and dry seasons. Pellegrino says it's not enough that leaders come up with solutions, she says residents have to do their part and conserve water.

Carolyn Swanepoel
3d ago

Las Vegas and Henderson could place a moratorium on building permits. When the lake/water levels rise, issue a proportional number of permits. When it drops, keep the moratorium in place. Unfortunately, there seems to be no concern on the part of the politicians. We cannot out-conserve uncontrolled growth.

Thomas Bailey
3d ago

Hey Paulina...Hoover dam makes lake Mead...Its down stream. Why dont you try Google...your education seems to have skipped over a couple of things.

Dan Nguyen
4d ago

Here's a way to solve the problem, build a desalination plant in California, to either pump water back to lake mead or California can use the water from the desalination plant without taking water from lake mead..

IN THIS ARTICLE
