N.C. Wesleyan nursing program receives accreditation

By From Contributed Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education Board of Commissioners recently acted to grant accreditation to N.C. Wesleyan University’s RN to BSN program for three years, extending to June 30, 2025.

The accreditation action is effective as of Sept. 22, 2021, which is the first day of the program’s recent CCNE evaluation. N.C. Wesleyan celebrated the first class of graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing during its recent spring 2022 commencement ceremony.

N.C. Wesleyan University announced in May 2020 that the program received accreditation approval from its regional accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges , after submitting documentation in January 2020. Classes began during the fall 2020 semester.

Dr. Brittany Bass, director of the RN to BSN program, called the initial accreditation “a significant accomplishment for the vision of nursing at NCWU.”

“The accreditation process is an intensive journey requiring participation from not only the program faculty, but also University administration, support services, clinical agencies and the nursing advisory committee,” she said. “The demand for baccalaureate-prepared registered nurses has never been higher and NCWU’s RN to BSN program has a major impact on increasing the quality of clinical services in our local area by.

“We are incredibly excited about the future of nursing at Wesleyan, as well as the possibilities for growth and future development of additional nursing programs.”

N.C. Wesleyan’s 100 percent online RN to BSN program is designed to help registered nurses achieve the education necessary to broaden their skill set and advance their careers in nursing.

The 34-credit hour program integrates new and innovative knowledge into daily nursing practices. This professional baccalaureate nursing practice focuses on population health, nursing leadership and management, informatics, health care policy and evidence-based research opportunities that facilitate professional growth.

RN to BSN students are required to complete clinical practice experiences that allow them to implement new knowledge into their nursing practice. The program features multiple start dates so students can begin when they are ready and finish in as little as 12 months.

To learn more about the RN to BSN program at N.C. Wesleyan University, visit ncwc.edu/rntobsn.

Rocky Mount Telegram

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

