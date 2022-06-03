ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Jim Thorpe marker back in Rocky Mount after 2019 mishap

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT — A new marker is in place telling passing motorists that 1912 two-time Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe once played baseball in downtown Rocky Mount.

The marker replaced one accidentally knocked down more than two years ago.

“I’m glad to know that it is back in place and doing its job,” Ansley Wegner, administrator of the state Highway Historical Marker Program, said Wednesday.

The new marker was installed May 18. Thorpe, a Native American who lived from 1887 to 1953, was voted the Associated Press’ Athlete of the Half Century in a poll in 1950.

The marker in Rocky Mount was installed originally in 1960 and had been along the west side of North Church Street close to the intersection with Falls Road. The new marker is on the east side of North Church and closer to Falls Road.

The marker had been presumed stolen in 2019 but it was later determined that it had been struck accidentally by a contract mower, according to archived reports. The transportation department at the time had halted funding for the Highway Historical Marker Program, and the Thorpe marker could not be repaired.

Wegner said the contract mower, Precision Cut, paid for a replacement in 2019, but costs have increased since the Highway Historical Marker Program resumed at the end of January. The program paid the difference to install the new marker.

Wegner said it will take some time to replace markers throughout the state that have been damaged since 2019. “We’re going to be in great shape going forward, but we’ve just got to dig out of all this maintenance hole that we’re in.”

She said markers are struck all the time by mowers, drunken drivers, people texting and driving, snowplows, people sliding on the ice, etc.

Sewah Studios, which is based in Ohio, has been making highway historical markers for North Carolina since just after World War II.

Wegner said Wednesday there has been such a backlog that the Highway Historical Marker Program nearly overwhelmed Sewah Studios with orders.

“But we are very much on top of it,” Wegner said. “It’s just that it’s a slow process.”

Thorpe came to Rocky Mount in 1909, between sessions in college in Pennsylvania, and played baseball for the Rocky Mount Railroaders. Playing professionally resulted in him being stripped of his Olympic medals.

He later fell on hard times, but the memory of him as an athlete was revived via the big screen in the 1951 movie “Jim Thorpe — All American” starring Burt Lancaster.

Thorpe also was the first president of what became the NFL.

Posthumously in 1963, he became a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with that inaugural class having included then-Chicago Bears coach George Halas, former Green Bay Packers coach Curly Lambeau and former Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh.

Thorpe’s story as a pro football player also is featured via YouTube as one in a series of NFL Films videos of the 100 greatest professional football players of all time, with each player’s story told by a noteworthy person.

Thorpe is ranked 37th on that list.

Comments / 0

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
