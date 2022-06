Nothing puts a damper on summer like rainy days or a heat wave. The fun can keep going despite the weather thanks to the “Kids Bowl Free” program! This summer bowling centers across the country and right here in East Tennessee are taking part. According to KBF organizers, the program is designed “to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer.” It’s easy to get started. Just register your children ages two to 15 on the Kids Bowl Free website. Once you fill out the online registration your kids can bowl two FREE games EVERY day this summer!

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO