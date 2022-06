PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a busy first Monday in June for the city of Hattiesburg as summer programs officially opened across the area, including Artie Reads. Artie, a giant paintbrush, is the official FestivalSouth children’s programming mascot. Over the next three weeks, Artie and a team of performers from the Hattiesburg School District will present a reader’s library of Hansel and Gretal at different libraries around the Pine-Belt. Their first stop was the Hattiesburg public library.

