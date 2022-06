Nearly 70 years ago, 116 people in Genesee County lost their lives in what is considered one of the deadliest tornados in United States history. On Monday, June 8, 1953, at 8:30 pm an extremely vicious tornado ripped through the north side of Flint. This deadly F5 tornado that touched down in Genesee County is known as the Flint-Beecher tornado of 1953.

16 HOURS AGO