Sun Prairie uses big 2nd inning to head back to state

William “Bill” J. Schwarz, age 71, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 13, 1951, in Madison, Wis., the son of John “Jack” and Evelyn (Ryan) Schwarz. Bill graduated from Madison East High School in 1969. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with distinction with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting and softball. He will be remembered for his big heart and will be missed by his family and friends.
