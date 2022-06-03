Sun Prairie uses big 2nd inning to head back to state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As any Madison driver can likely attest, recent surging gas prices in the Wisconsin capital took an even sharper northward turn last week. The latest GasBuddy weekly survey found a gallon of gasoline soared more than 36 cents per gallon in the past seven days alone and now sits at $4.69/gallon. A jump like that means drivers would be shelling out four dollars more than they would have over Memorial Day weekend for a twelve-gallon fill-up.

MADISON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO