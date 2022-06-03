ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Axmen pull off wild win over Flyboys in opener

By DOUGLAS FRITZ dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — It was opening night with a rain-delayed start and a small crowd, so why not have a wild finish?. Kingsport and Greeneville combined for 11 runs in the eighth inning, and the Axmen won in walk-off fashion on a bunt single and daring base running. It was a 10-9...

Kingsport Times-News

Top-seeded Vols outlast Camels to reach regional finals

KNOXVILLE — Jorel Ortega hit two home runs, Cortland Lawson blasted a three-run shot in a four-run ninth inning and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee outlasted Campbell 12-7 on Saturday in the Knoxville Regional. Tennessee (55-7) — which broke the program record for wins in a season — advanced...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ESPN announcer apologizes for PED comment about UT catcher

KNOXVILLE — An ESPN announcer apologized Saturday for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance-enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season. Troy Eklund apologized for his comments during the telecast of the afternoon NCAA regional game between...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Leonard Crawford

Leonard Crawford, 74, went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2022. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me”, with tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we knew you could not stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your body laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant

BLOUNTVILLE - Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant, 84, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence in Blountville, Tennessee. She was born March 16, 1938 in Jasper, Tennessee and went on to live most of her life in East Tennessee. Kitty was a former member of Beulah Baptist Church and Colonial Heights Christian Church. Known as a caring and faithful woman, Kitty went out of her way to help others in her community. After retiring from TPI, She became a housewife and enjoyed many hobbies. She diligently cared for her garden and had a great love of flowers. Kitty was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her homemade rolls that she baked for her loved ones and donated to those in need. She enjoyed visiting the Carter Fold and the Pickin Porch in Bristol, as well as listening to music; bluegrass and gospel were her favorite. Kitty leaves behind many friends and a loving family who will deeply miss her.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Boxing really saved my life'

Ralph Lastrapes was a strapping young man, a state champion wrestler at 220 pounds and a defensive lineman on his high school football team. He hung around with the wrong crowd, but things changed for him when he was shot. Lastrapes lost quite a bit of weight but gained a new perspective on life.
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Hare at East High, commenters tell Sullivan school board

BLOUNTVILLE — Any chance of Andy Hare getting a sixth year as principal of Sullivan East High School Patriots would depend on further “conversations,” said Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. “I will continue having conversations. I respect the comments that have been made,” Rafalowski said...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Co-founder of The Beach Boys to visit ETSU this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the founders of The Beach Boys will be in Johnson City in September. A release from the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts states that “surf rock legend” Brian Wilson will perform on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall along […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Welcome to Panther Creek State Park

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Panther Creek State Park is a 1,444 acre park outside of Morristown that offers a variety of activities for the community and visitors to enjoy from a champion level disc golf course to a cute, ever watchful mascot. If you are looking for a natural...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

1951 Norton Little League marker is about more than baseball

NORTON — When Norton civic leaders decided to form the city’s first Little League baseball program in 1951, it already had been a busy four years nationally and locally. Four years earlier, President Harry S. Truman had ordered the desegregation of the U.S. armed forces. Three years earlier, Jackie Robinson became the first Black baseball player signed to a Major League team.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Miss M. Mabel Bright

Miss M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday (6/3/22) after a brief illness. She was born to the late Edward and Gracie (Doran) Bright. Mabel will forever be remembered as a caring nurse, sister, aunt, and friend. Mabel spent the entirety of her professional life as a LPN Surgical...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony Wayne Hall

WISE, VA. - Anthony Wayne Hall, 40, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at home. He was a meat cutter for the United Grocery in Norton, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Letcher Taylor. Surviving are his mother, Nancy Hall Taylor (Rodney Gentry), Wise; brother, Austin...
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Travis Greenfield

Travis Greenfield passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Greenfield family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through July 3. For more information visit williamkingmuseum.org. WKMA reccomends that all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks. The Reece Museum at East Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN

