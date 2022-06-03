Alabama’s Randy Owen Mourns the Loss of His Mother as She Passes at Age 90

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Decoration Day, an annual observance still common throughout Cullman and North Alabama, has a history steeped in tradition, honor and homecoming.
With many family traditions falling to the wayside in the busy 21st century, Cullman is fortunate to have a stronghold on the significance and value of continuing to value its passed natives through Decoration Day.
Leanne West, who recently lost her treasured mother, Joyce Clark, in October, is tasked with reciting her mom’s poetry at her mother’s church’s Decoration Day service on Sunday. Speaking before an audience is a true test for West who prefers to be...
