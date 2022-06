URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Sarah Tobiason has been named as the next principal of the Primary Elementary School pending approval at the next School Board meeting. According to the school district, Tobiason has served as the elementary principal of grades 3-4 and Director of Special Education for the Decorah Community School District. Before that, she was an elementary principal of pre-kindergarten through 6th grade, Director of Special Education, and Director of Preschools & Daycare at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District.

URBANA, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO