ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation State of Play: 'Resident Evil 4' remake, 'Final Fantasy 16' get release dates

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LG5pX_0fz0kQ6K00

June 2 (UPI) -- Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play event finally arrived Thursday and featured multiple major announcements, including the first look and release window for Final Fantasy 16 and the long-awaited reveal of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Final Fantasy 16's newest trailer gave players a brief glance at how combat will look in the upcoming title. The game's protagonist, Clive Rosfield, also was featured in the "Dominance" trailer, as well as some new details about the world of Valisthea.

In addition, the teaser focused on summons, showing battles with Titan, Shiva and Ifrit, among others.

"Hopefully with this preview, you all were able to get a better picture of what actual gameplay will entail -- namely, high-octane battles featuring our protagonist Clive Rosfield wielding a full arsenal of attacks unique to the game's many Eikons (summons)," producer Yoshida Naoki said in a PlayStation Blog post after the State of Play event.

"Not to mention epic clashes between the Eikons themselves that put you right in the action."

Final Fantasy 16 will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC in summer 2023, according to Square Enix. FF16 was first announced for PS5 in September.

Also at the showcase, Capcom officially announced the long-rumored remake of Resident Evil 4. The remake also will be coming to Xbox consoles and PC via Steam.

Capcom showed off a detailed cinematic trailer of the remake that was captured on PS5, and the developer also unveiled a release date of March 24, 2023.

According to a PlayStation Blog post published after the State of Play event, Resident Evil 4 will be a "reimagining" of the 2005 game's storyline with an aim to "achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game."

Capcom said the remake will include updated controls and graphical updates.

Alongside those announcements, Street Fighter 6's first gameplay trailer was shown, while Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales are set to arrive on PC later this year.

The latest State of Play also gave viewers an extended look at Horizon Call of the Mountain's gameplay, which is coming exclusively to PSVR2. A major update for Horizon Forbidden West also was announced and made available.

Other reveals included: The Callisto Protocol, Stray and Season: A Letter to the Future, among others.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Sony’s latest State of Play: Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, new PC ports

On Thursday, Sony's latest game-filled "State of Play" presentation included fantastic news for PC gamers: Its critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man is coming to Windows PCs on August 12. The news arrived shortly after a leak suggesting that Returnal and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are not only coming to PC this year as well but will include toggles to make them look and perform better than the PlayStation 5 versions.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil 4#The Resident#Video Game#Playstation State Of Play#Final Fantasy 16#Titan#Shiva#Playstation Blog#Square Enix#Xbox#Ps
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
GAMINGbible

‘Alien: Isolation’ Looks Scarier Than Ever In Unreal Engine 5 Remake Project

Alien: Isolation is a staple horror title. Released in 2014, Creative Assembly’s terrifying masterpiece was released to rave reviews. Loosely based on the original Alien film, Alien: Isolation follows engineer Amanda Ripley as she investigates the disappearance of her mother Ellen aboard the Sevastopol space station. Alien: Isolation is an extremely good looking game as it is even to this day, and the 2019 Nintendo Switch port added an extra level of polish. This new fan-made Unreal Engine 5 remake really takes things to new heights though.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Capcom
TechRadar

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered shows a carefully considered PC strategy from Sony

Last night's State of Play brought us many surprises, but few could've expected we'd be seeing Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC. Launching on August 12, the newest Spider-Man title will be ported with the help of Nixxes Software, a support studio Sony acquired last year to help with PC ports. Much like the PS5 version of Remastered, this appears to be a straight port with few new extras. That includes the City That Never Sleeps DLC, meaning PC players are getting the full package.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix’s Resident Evil unleashes the demon dog in latest trailer

It’s never good when the Umbrella Corporation decides to set up shop and convince locals that the company’s arrival isn’t something to be worried about. To their credit, most of the citizens of New Raccoon City in the latest trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil series likely don’t know just how much danger Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) has put them all in.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Resident Evil Village,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'No Man's Sky,' 'Horizon Call of the Mountain' Show Off Teasers for PSVR2

During Thursday's State of Play event, PlayStation gave fans a sneak peek at four games in development for the PS VR2 including one VR exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Three heavy hitters were confirmed to get the VR treatment with new gameplay footage, including Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution, and No Man's Sky. These confirmations come about a week after confirmation that the new VR hardware would launch with 20 major titles.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Escape From Tarkov Arena’ is a new standalone FPS coming to PC

Battlestate Games has revealed Escape From Tarkov Arena, a new standalone first-person shooter game coming to PC. The developer shared the announcement teaser trailer last night (June 3), and confirmed Escape From Tarkov Arena will be a spin-off of Escape From Tarkov and feature “all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics” from the popular title.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Everything we learned from Final Fantasy XVI’s new trailer

Yesterday, Sony and Square Enix blessed us with the biggest chunk of Final Fantasy XVI news yet during the State of Play event. Square Enix released not only a new trailer but also a new blog and updates to the official Final Fantasy XVI website that has established a nice foundation upon which we can start building an idea of what this game is about and what we can expect.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

The 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Is Officially Happening — Here's What We Know so Far

This is not a drill. As the first major announcement during a June 2022 PlayStation State of Play livestream, Capcom officially unveiled details on the Resident Evil 4 remake. Rumors and speculation have been circulating around the internet for some time now, especially since the recent modern-gen remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 have previously received critical acclaim. The upcoming remake continues the trend of classic Resident Evil games being completely redone for the latest generation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil Reveals New Trailer for Netflix Series During Geeked Week

Netflix's Resident Evil series is set to release next month, and the streaming service is hoping for a hit. The series has already released an awesome first look with its first teaser trailer that lets fans know what to expect. During the events of the series, Albert Wesker is alive and well and taking care of his two daughters Billie and Jade. Now, we have gotten a more in-depth look at Resident Evil as Netflix has revealed a full trailer for the series as well as a new poster during Geeked Week.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Callisto Protocol Has Some PlayStation Exclusives

The Callisto Protocol from Striking Distance Studios and Krafton is not a PlayStation exclusive itself given that it's coming to the Xbox and PC platforms, too, but PlayStation owners planning on picking up the game do have some exclusive benefits coming their way. Revealed shortly after the first gameplay trailer was unveiled this week, the game will offer PlayStation users a pre-order bonus of something called the "Contraband Pack," and certain editions of the game will also give PlayStation owners early access to story DLC when that's available.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Street Fighter 6 looks like the reinvention Capcom's fighting series needs

Capcom came out in force during yesterday's State of Play conference. Giving us our first detailed look at Street Fighter 6, this upcoming fighter looks like a game changer. Outlining the different gameplay modes, existing Street Fighter fans will find some familiar sights. Arcade Mode, Training Mode, local versus battles, and online matches are making a comeback, and a Battle Hub was also confirmed. However, what caught the eye of most is Street Fighter 6's free roaming story mode, World Tour.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
370K+
Followers
58K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy