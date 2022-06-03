ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River, NM

Red River expecting to see normal summer tourism despite wildfires

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4F84_0fz0kIHk00

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) –  Summer break is underway for most New Mexicans but because of fire danger, many outdoor activities have been limited. KRQE News 13 spoke with people in one popular tourist town to see if they are suffering impacts from the closures and restrictions.

Despite the fires in northern New Mexico , Red River is expecting a successful summer season. Just this weekend, they had a huge turnout for their Memorial Day motorcycle rally.

“We estimated between 15 to 20,000 people, which is normal for this event. So at this point, we are seeing pretty much all of the same numbers as we typically see,” said Max Khudiakov, Tourism and Economic Development Director for the town of Red River.

Wildlife managers moving fish out of harm’s way in northern New Mexico

Typically, Red River sees a lot of travel coming from Texas and Oklahoma during the summer months and they don’t think the fires will deter those out-of-state visitors.

There are several things to do in the resort town like horseback riding, go-karting, and just because the forest is closed due to fire risks, the resort says it will open its ski lift.

They say they’re working on a way to educate visitors on fire safety during their stays. “So we have given out you know, different brochures to all of the hotels in town. They passed out all of that information along to their guests. And we are working really hard on getting the information out there and we’re still open,” said Khudiakov.

Red River is surrounded by the Carson National Forest which remains in stage three fire restrictions. Those restrictions are expected to be in place until fire conditions improve.

Red River says they expect to get really busy in the middle of this month when many of the schools in Texas and Oklahoma let out for the summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Thunderstorm chances return to eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon

Thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon in eastern New Mexico. A few storms could be strong to severe in the northeastern part of the state. The heat is on across the state Monday, with isolated storms in far northeastern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will work its way through eastern New Mexico tonight, increasing the amount of low level moisture. A weak upper level disturbance will cross the state Tuesday too, producing showers and thunderstorms along and east of the central mountain chain. The best chance for storms will stay in northeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon and evening, where a couple strong to severe storms will be possible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Head to a haunted stop in Cimarron, New Mexico

Summer is coming up quickly. You might be looking at some unique stops ahead. Chad Brummett host of New Mexico Living is taking you on a daycation trip to a haunted getaway with some wild-west history. It is the historic St. James Hotel in Cimarron, NM. Room 18 has a very unique past, which has left it closed to the public but peaks those who believe in the paranormal. To book your stay or a day trip visit, www.exstjames.com/.
CIMARRON, NM
KRQE News 13

Hot week ahead, east has storm chances through mid/late week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At or above average temperatures are expected across a majority of New Mexico throughout the work week ahead. Dry air and a westerly breeze will persist to the west. However, multiple backdoor cold fronts are expected to bring a slight chill and higher chances for rain throughout the east half of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster SNAP benefit applications start tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People applying for Disaster snap benefit applications can do so starting June 7 and ending June 13. Human services say the best way to apply is in person at one of the following locations: John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, Albuquerque New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, Las Vegas Juan […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red River, NM
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Oklahoma State
KRQE News 13

Hot week with storm chances

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is mild, quiet and clear across the state. Monday afternoon will be hot and mostly sunny. Temperatures will soar back into the 80s, 90s and 100s, staying hot all week, and even warming more by this coming weekend. The state will see daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Northeast NM […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Staying behind bars, Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire, Eastern NM storms, Red River tourism, Isotopes camp

Friday’s Top Stories What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9 Three firefighters injured battling the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire ABQ city councilors push back against ‘Safe Outdoor Spaces’ legislation LeBron James becomes first billionaire active NBA player: Forbes Satellite images suggest new Chinese carrier close to launch 100 days of war: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern New Mexico#Summer Break#Fish#New Mexicans#Krqe News
KRQE News 13

Drinking water advisories lifted for some systems in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau has lifted advisories for several water systems in Mora and San Miguel Counties affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. Advisories have been lifted for: Mike Mateo Elementary School, San Miguel County Ledoux MDWCA, Mora County Mora MDWCA, Mora County South Holman MDWCA, […]
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
knau.org

Historic steam railroad opening postponed due to New Mexico wildfire threat

The commission that oversees a historic steam railroad in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado has voted to delay opening its operating season by nearly three weeks because of the extreme wildfire threats in the region. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad operates passenger trains on 64-miles of narrow-gauge tracks...
ANTONITO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
KRQE News 13

Wildfire debris cleanup available for affected homeowners

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Free wildfire debris cleanup is now available for Mora and San Miguel County residents who lost their homes due to the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will remove hazardous waste at no cost to homeowners. If owners decide to remove...
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

BLM New Mexico has new state director

Melanie Barnes, Bureau of Land Management New Mexico state director (Courtesy of BLM) Melanie Barnes first interacted with the Bureau of Land Management 18 years ago as a University of New Mexico graduate student researching restoration ecology. In May, Barnes stepped into the role of BLM New Mexico state director.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Severe storms possible Friday afternoon in eastern New Mexico

Isolated storms that have developed near the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon will move into eastern New Mexico this evening. Another chance for scattered storms will develop in eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. Storms have developed near the Rio Grande Valley Thursday afternoon. These storms will push east into this...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

New Mexico firefighter remembered by family and friends

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alongside friends and family, first responders gathered at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds to honor one of their own. It was a day of music, words, and, of course, horses to honor the life of Matthew Williams. “He loved outdoors, he loved horses,” said Marco Roybal, Williams’ brother. “I’ve never seen […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy