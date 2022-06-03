ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

2022 Oktoberfest button design revealed

By Leah Rivard
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The 2022 Oktoberfest button design was revealed Thursday night at Forks and Corks. The event is a fundraiser for the Gemutlichkeit Foundation.

This year’s button was drawn and designed by Joseph Kinstler, a Madison-based illustrator and graphic designer. He said it felt really special being chosen as this year’s designer, especially knowing there are so many submissions every year.

“It’s really great to contribute to the community in a way I can, that I know how to contribute via design, and to be a part of something so iconic like Oktoberfest in La Crosse, one of the biggest in the area, in the nation,” said Kinstler.

He says he wanted something that looked classic and hand-drawn for this design.

Oktoberfest kicks off on September 29th this year.

