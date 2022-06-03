ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, IL

Marian Catholic Queen of Hearts Rolls Over

By Gary Kopycinski
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomewood, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Marian Catholic Queen of Hearts Raffle rolled over Thursday night when number 10 was chosen, revealing the Queen of Diamonds. The Chicago Heights school’s 2013 alumnus Jason Fleming won $100. The 50/50 pot now stands in excess of $56,500. Tickets are available at Rudy’s at...

