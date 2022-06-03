Marian Catholic Queen of Hearts Rolls Over

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11:00 am, Kirby Rehabilitation will have a grand opening of their new headquarters located at 600 Holiday Plaza Drive, Suite 170, Matteson, Illinois (in the Business Center of the Holiday Inn, Matteson). Kirby Rehabilitation, Inc. Is a behavioral health services provider that brings positive health and wholeness to Chicago’s Southern Suburbs and South Side. They provide intervention and prevention in crisis situations involving domestic violence and substance abuse for people of any age. They help preserve families by offering parent education, anger management, and working with youth so they do not end up in the foster care system.

MATTESON, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO