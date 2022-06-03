ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg man gets 6 years for gunfire that hit baby’s room

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
A Healdsburg man has been sentenced to six years in prison for firing rounds and hitting a neighbor’s bedroom, which was occupied by a 6-month-old boy.

Robert Marroquin, 61, who was sentenced on Wednesday, pleaded no contest to one felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Six other charges were dismissed, including one count of cruelty to a dependent adult, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

Investigators previously said that allegation was related to an elderly woman who lived with Marroquin when shots were fired.

At about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 5, Marroquin’s neighbors woke up to the sound of a bullet penetrating the glass door of their child’s bedroom.

The child was asleep in his crib and avoided injury, investigators said in January.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies determined Marroquin discharged a gun from his property in the 200 block of Bailhache Avenue and hit the neighbors’ home.

He had been “dangerously shooting firearms in the area” for months, according to the DA’s office.

Investigators searched Marroquin’s bedroom and found a rifle, ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Marroquin has a prior strike conviction which contributed to his six-year sentence. Marroquin also must pay restitution to the victims.

