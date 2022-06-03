ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gun sales, training spike following high-profile mass shootings

By Rob Harris
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
In the wake of several high-profile mass shootings across the country — from a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, to an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, to a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma — gun sellers report a noticeable spike in both sales of firearms and enrollment in training courses.

It is a trend that has been observed following similar tragedies for years. An analysis of FBI data from the Brookings Institution, for example, found spikes in background checks for firearm sales following the shootings in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, San Bernadino, California, and Parkland, Florida.

Jacquelyn Clark, owner of Bristlecone Shooting, Training, and Retail Center in Lakewood, says her shop has seen a 60% increase in registrations for concealed carry training courses in the past week.

“I think it’s because people are observing what’s happening and thinking, "What if that was me? What if that was my kids?"” Clark said. “So, many people turn to firearms as a method of self and home protection. And we’re always happy to see them going after the training. That shows that they want to be educated and do it the right way.”

Edgar Antillon, founder of the group Guns for Everyone , similarly says he sees more individuals reach out for training after high-profile shootings. His group has instructed nearly 100,000 students across Colorado.

“A lot of these people are people who’ve been holding it off for quite some time,” Antillon said of the people who have reached out for firearm training. “They’ve already been thinking about it. And in that process, [these mass shootings] happened, unfortunately, and that’s kind of what pushed them over the edge.”

For Antillon, the increase in course enrollment is the good news. Trained gun owners, he says, are not only more able to identify dangerous individuals, but also are less likely to harm themselves.

“We’ve seen this during the pandemic,” Antillon said, referring to the massive increase in sales that occurred amid the pandemic lockdowns and civil unrest that followed. “When you had a lot of shutdowns, you had a lot of gun sales, but a lot of facilities couldn’t facilitate the in-person classes. So you have an outrageous amount of people buying guns for the very first time and nowhere to go train.”

The state of Colorado requires universal background checks for all gun sales. According to state data, more than 443,000 "instachecks" before sales were reported in 2021. Of those, only about 2% were denied sale.

Clark says the concealed course for beginners at Bristlecone was completely full this week — surely a reflection of greater anxiety amid recent headlines. Regardless of her students’ decisions after completing the course, Clark believes that’s a good thing.

“Attending that class for these students was a great first step,” Clark said. “They're interested in finding the right type of protection model for them. If it's going to be a firearm, they want to make sure that they have the right fit, the right caliber, and that they have training that they can use as a foundation to build upon.

“We do have people that take these classes all the time, though, that come out of it and say, "You know what, I actually don't want to carry and a gun is not the right tool for me."”

New Hampshire Bulletin

National gun control fails after mass shootings, but states often loosen gun laws – commentary

Calls for new gun legislation that previously failed to pass Congress are being raised again after the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old shooter killed at least 19 fourth grade students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, marking the deadliest school shooting in […]
The Independent

After Uvalde, the father of a Columbine victim says Democrats can do better on gun messaging

Tom Mauser has seen this all before.After the Columbine massacre of 1999, there was a sense in the air, like there is now, that change needed to happen. Lawmakers convened at the federal level, led by New Jersey's Democratic Sen Frank Lautenberg, determined to close the so-called "gun show loophole": a provision in federal law that allows for gun sales to occur between private sellers and buyers, including at weapons shows, without a background check occurring.But like so many firearm restrictions to come up in Congress over the past two decades, the effort failed. It was revived in 2008, in...
UVALDE, TX
Slate

Gun Manufacturers Are Doubling Down

On May 16, the gun company Daniel Defense tweeted an ad featuring a toddler holding an AR-style rifle—the same kind of gun that would be used to kill 21 people in Uvalde, Texas, days later. According to Todd C. Frankel, an enterprise reporter at the Washington Post, ads like these are as routine as the "thoughts and prayers" Daniel Defense and other gun companies offer up after every mass shooting. There is "a Groundhog Day quality to all this," he says. "They just follow the same playbook and no variation." On Thursday's episode of What Next, I talked to Frankel about why gun manufacturers aren't worried about bad publicity and how guns became identity politics.
UVALDE, TX
SFGate

California has America's toughest gun laws, and they work

The grotesque toll of gun violence is again being debated in Congress. States are not holding their breath. Particularly California: In ways that have tended to be underreported, the state has significantly lowered gun deaths, Dr. Garen J. Wintemute, an emergency room doctor and longtime firearm violence researcher, said this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Another nonanswer to US gun violence

Marc Polymeropoulos wrote this week in the Washington Examiner that the time has come to do something about the gun violence that is "plaguing our country," and he calls on "gun owners to break from the NRA and support smart gun safety legislation." Polymeropoulos continues, asking "Republicans who in their hearts do not believe in the NRA's radicalism [to] step forward and call for smart, productive gun safety legislation."
PUBLIC SAFETY
