ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

APPLEWAY DR – MILL & OVERLAY

kalispell.com
 3 days ago

The City of Kalispell Street Department and LHC, Inc will be performing road maintenance on Appleway Drive between Highway 2 West and Meridian Road. LHC, Inc will be performing the milling operations and the...

www.kalispell.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula celebrates Pride month festivities with parade

MISSOULA, Mont. — The month of June is known as Pride Month. The Western Montana Community Center kicked off the Missoula's celebrations with a Pride Parade Saturday morning. People took to the streets from the X's on South Higgins and went to Main Street to show support to the...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Government
mtpr.org

Tribal infrastructure gets a boost

Montana tribes to receive infrastructure funding from Congress. Later this year, Montana tribes will receive the first round of federal funding for water and sewer projects on tribal land. This funding will come from Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year. Montana tribes will receive just shy of $2...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Overlay#Lhc Inc
KULR8

Miller creek residents discover wild horses roaming the area

MISSOULA, Mont. - Imagine you're relaxing on your patio and you see some horses strolling through the neighborhood. For some Missoula residents in the Upper Miller Creek area, that’s exactly what they witnessed and captured on video Monday evening. As one woman says she was 'taken back' by these...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Vehicle reservation system returns to Glacier National Park

KALISPELL, MONT. — The vehicle reservation system is back for the 2022 season at Glacier National Park. Any visitors heading to the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, the Camas entrance and the Rising Sun checkpoint will need a reservation ticket between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. In the North Fork area,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
yourbigsky.com

2 Montana cities listed in study of best places to raise families

Billings and Missoula are among some of the best and worst places to raise families, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study was conducted by comparing 182 cities, including 150 most populated cities, in the United States. The study used five categories to rank each city: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, housing and living affordability, and socio-economics.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

1 sent to hospital when car and motorcycle collide in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency responders remind the public that many more motorcycles are out on our roads right now. A car and a motorcyle collided in Missoula Thursday night, at Mullan and Clark Fork Lane. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Officers had the scene cleared by about...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,501 Cases, 23 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 278,993 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,501 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,815 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,482,070 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,714...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended

A Helena city judge fined Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen $500 on Thursday for illegally driving past a school bus stopped to board children, according to court records. A police citation notes the bus had its lights flashing and stop sign displayed. The Municipal Court judge suspended $400 of the fine and the charge will be […] The post Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Body of Woman Recovered From the Clark Fork River Identified

The body of Rebekah Barsotti was officially identified through dental records as the woman who went missing in July, 2021 near the Clark Fork River close to Superior, Montana. KGVO News reached out to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth who said dental records confirmed that the young woman’s body was recovered from the Clark Fork River on May 17 was that of Rebekah Barsotti.
SUPERIOR, MT
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy