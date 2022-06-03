ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Big game in win

Schwindel went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over...

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Exits with apparent injury

Dickerson was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs in the middle of the second inning due to an apparent left calf injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Dickerson didn't make a plate appearance to begin Saturday's matinee, but he appeared to tweak something...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Moves back to minors

The Cardinals optioned Woodford to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday,. Woodford moved back to the minors after he was up with the Cardinals as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader with the Cubs. He worked in long relief of starter Johan Oviedo in the Cardinals' 6-1 loss in Game 1, covering three innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace 'might' join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers have already accomplished the hard part in finding a suitable coach to step in after the team parted ways with Frank Vogel after the regular season. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham was hired to fill that role last week, marking his first head coaching gig in the league. Ham comes highly respected around the league after spending several years under Mike Budenholzer in both Atlanta and Milwaukee, and he's only a year removed from being on the coaching staff that won a championship with the Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Frank Schwindel
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out of Sunday's lineup

Gorman is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Gorman is hitting .265 with three home runs and 15 strikeouts in his last 10 games, including two strikeouts apiece in each of his last three games. Edmundo Sosa will man shortstop while Tommy Edman slides to second base.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star PF Tafara Gapare to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: To be evaluated after Sunday's game

Carlson (hamstring) could be activated in the upcoming series against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It was reported Saturday that a return in that series was unlikely for Carlson, but he played five innings in the field and will play another seven innings in the field Sunday and will be re-evaluated. Unlike Tyler O'Neill, who is also on a rehab assignment and producing quite a bit at the plate, Carlson is hitless through two rehab games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Records steal in loss

Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-0 loss to the Red Sox. Laureano was the only Oakland batter to post multiple hits in the contest. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with a pair of steals, a home run, three RBI and six runs scored. Overall, the outfielder owns a .247/.347/.341 slash line with a homer, four RBI, 13 runs and four steals in six attempts through 98 plate appearances. He's consistently hit in the top third of the Athletics' order since returning from a hand injury May 26.
OAKLAND, CA
St. Louis Cardinals
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Top 100 Big Board: Biggest risers and fallers in updated prospect rankings

With the NBA's annual draft combine, the NCAA withdrawal deadline and the draft lottery behind us, we're entering the stretch run of the pre-draft process and there are just a few weeks remaining until NBA Draft night. Teams are finalizing their draft boards, players are making their final pitches to teams in the form of workouts and the calm before the draft storm is slowly building.
NBA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
PHOENIX, AZ

