Chicago, IL

Cubs' Ian Happ: Goes deep Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Happ went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Cardinals. Happ came into the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Moves back to minors

The Cardinals optioned Woodford to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday,. Woodford moved back to the minors after he was up with the Cardinals as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader with the Cubs. He worked in long relief of starter Johan Oviedo in the Cardinals' 6-1 loss in Game 1, covering three innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not in lineup for matinee

Bader isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Bader will get a breather after he went 4-for-9 with a homer, four runs, two RBI and a stolen base over the first two games of the series. Lars Nootbaar is starting in center field and batting seventh.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: To be evaluated after Sunday's game

Carlson (hamstring) could be activated in the upcoming series against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It was reported Saturday that a return in that series was unlikely for Carlson, but he played five innings in the field and will play another seven innings in the field Sunday and will be re-evaluated. Unlike Tyler O'Neill, who is also on a rehab assignment and producing quite a bit at the plate, Carlson is hitless through two rehab games.
Person
Ian Happ
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Joining team in San Diego

Megill (biceps) flew to meet up with the rest of his teammates in San Diego on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has missed nearly a month with biceps tendinitis. He struck out five batters in 3.2 rehab innings for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, and while it previously looked like he might need one more rehab start, the fact that he's linking up with his teammates suggests his next outing may come as part of the active roster. His return date is yet to be officially confirmed, but he'd be lined up to pitch against the Angels on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: MRI reveals bone bruise

Feyereisen (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a bone bruise, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, but it's a positive sign that he's dealing with a bone bruise rather than an issue related to the muscles or ligaments in his shoulder. A timetable for Feyereisen's return isn't yet clear, but the Rays will likely receive an additional late-inning option soon since Andrew Kittredge (back) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day IL in the coming days.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Ahead of schedule

O'Neill (shoulder) has made enough progress during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis that he could be activated during the first series of the week in Tampa Bay, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Just a day ago, it seemed that a return against the Rays was unlikely, but O'Neill had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Yields four runs in loss

Bumgarner (2-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Reds. Bumgarner coughed up a solo shot to Brandon Drury in the first inning followed by Nick Senzel's RBI single in the second. He managed to get through two frames unscathed before Kyle Farmer tagged him with a two-run double in the fifth. The 6-foot-4 lefty has registered an unsightly 5.59 ERA over his last five starts after producing 1.78 ERA in his first seven. Bumgarner is lined up to take the mound in Philadelphia this weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ

